Hyderabad urologist explains recurrent UTI in women: Why they keep coming back and should not be ignored

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most common bacterial infections affecting women. While a single episode is usually treated successfully with antibiotics, some women experience repeated infections, a condition known as recurrent urinary tract infection (recurrent UTI).

Recurrent UTI is when the condition returns twice in six months or thrice in a year. (Pexel)

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According to Dr Sarika Pandya, senior consultant in the department of female urology and reconstructive urology at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad, recurrent UTI is generally defined as two or more episodes of the disease within six months or three or more episodes within a year.

She shared with HT Lifestyle why this happens, and what can be done about it.

What causes recurrent UTI in women?

Dr Pandya explained that women are more prone to UTIs because of their shorter urethra, which allows bacteria to reach the bladder more easily.

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{{^usCountry}} “Several factors increase the risk of recurrent infections, including menopause, diabetes, pregnancy, inadequate fluid intake, constipation, urinary stones, incomplete bladder emptying, and sexual activity,” she shared. “Certain pelvic floor disorders and urinary incontinence may also contribute to repeated infections.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Several factors increase the risk of recurrent infections, including menopause, diabetes, pregnancy, inadequate fluid intake, constipation, urinary stones, incomplete bladder emptying, and sexual activity,” she shared. “Certain pelvic floor disorders and urinary incontinence may also contribute to repeated infections.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The symptoms of recurrent UTI are similar to those of a typical urinary infection. This may include: Burning sensation while passing urine

Increased frequency and urgency

Lower abdominal discomfort

Cloudy urine

Blood in the urine {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The symptoms of recurrent UTI are similar to those of a typical urinary infection. This may include: Burning sensation while passing urine

Increased frequency and urgency

Lower abdominal discomfort

Cloudy urine

Blood in the urine {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Fever and flank pain may indicate that the infection has spread to the kidneys and require immediate medical attention,” added the urologist. How to treat recurrent UTI? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Fever and flank pain may indicate that the infection has spread to the kidneys and require immediate medical attention,” added the urologist. How to treat recurrent UTI? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since recurrent UTIs keep coming back, it is important to consult a doctor before starting treatment or taking over-the-counter medications. As Dr Pandya explained, “Repeated self-medication or frequent use of antibiotics without proper evaluation can lead to antibiotic resistance, making infections more difficult to treat.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since recurrent UTIs keep coming back, it is important to consult a doctor before starting treatment or taking over-the-counter medications. As Dr Pandya explained, “Repeated self-medication or frequent use of antibiotics without proper evaluation can lead to antibiotic resistance, making infections more difficult to treat.” {{/usCountry}}

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UTIs can cause lower abdominal discomfort, shares Dr Pandya. (Pexel)

Diagnosis involves urine examination and urine culture to identify the bacteria responsible and determine the most effective antibiotic. In selected patients, additional tests such as ultrasound, uroflowmetry, cystoscopy, or specialised bladder function studies may be required to identify underlying causes.

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Fortunately, many recurrent UTIs can be prevented through simple lifestyle measures, shared Dr Pandya. Such lifestyle habits include:

Drinking adequate water

Avoiding prolonged holding of urine

Maintaining good bowel habits

Practising proper genital hygiene

Controlling diabetes

“Postmenopausal women may benefit from vaginal estrogen therapy under medical supervision,” noted the urologist. “Some patients may require preventive antibiotics or newer non-antibiotic approaches depending on their individual risk factors.”

“Recurrent UTIs can significantly affect a woman’s quality of life, leading to discomfort, anxiety, sleep disturbances, and repeated hospital visits. However, with proper evaluation and personalised treatment, most women can achieve long-term relief and prevent future infections,” she pointed out.

“Women should remember that recurrent urinary infections are not a normal part of ageing and should not be suffered in silence. Early consultation with a urologist can help identify the underlying cause and provide effective treatment, allowing women to lead healthy and active lives.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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