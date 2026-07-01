I’m the laziest person, but even I get up to move around every hour: What's stopping you?

If you think your gruelling 6 am workout shields you from the dangers of sitting all day, medical experts have some bad news for you. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, doctors warned that the modern desk job is actively starving our brains of oxygen and wrecking our spines — and the only antidote is to move every single hour. Also read | HT Health Talk: Can weekend sleep cure weekday burnout? Doctor reveals truth about corporate job stress, shares actual recovery hacks

'Active couch potato' illusion

Think your morning workout cancels out eight to nine hours of sitting? Think again. (Freepik)

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Many office workers believe they can make up for a sedentary workday by exercising, but health experts warned that this is a dangerous myth. Dr Surbhi Chaturvedi, consultant in neurology and head of the stroke program at Aster Whitefield, Bengaluru, shared, "A lot of folks think that if they move around for an hour in the morning, or maybe later in the evening, they’ve basically 'cancelled out' the whole thing about sitting the entire day."

She noted, "That's not really how the brain and body do their jobs." She warned that 'even when you’re physically active, you can still end up with consequences from staying seated continuously for long stretches'.

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{{^usCountry}} When you remain glued to your chair, your body essentially enters a state of hibernation, dragging your brain health down with it. Dr Chaturvedi explains: "The brain really depends on a calm and steady delivery of oxygen and nutrient matter, and it’s basically tied to properly functioning blood flow." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When you remain glued to your chair, your body essentially enters a state of hibernation, dragging your brain health down with it. Dr Chaturvedi explains: "The brain really depends on a calm and steady delivery of oxygen and nutrient matter, and it’s basically tied to properly functioning blood flow." {{/usCountry}}

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Consequently, 'when you sit there for too long, the blood flow starts to slow down a bit, the muscles go into a more passive, almost lazy mode, and the entire circulation can end up being less efficient', she said. Over time, this stagnation 'can ripple outward into your concentration, alertness, and the quality of your mental work', the doctor added.

If you find yourself zoning out by mid-afternoon, it isn't just standard fatigue. "Plenty of people notice it: after long meetings or when they work for hours without a break, they feel mentally drained, can’t zero in, or even get headaches," Dr Chaturvedi shared, adding that 'it’s not only being tired', but it’s often the brain reacting to prolonged stillness, 'in a very straightforward way'. Worse still, the physical risks can be life-threatening. She said: “Sitting for a long time without moving also increases the risk of clot formation in the legs, which can break off and block vessels elsewhere in the body, such as the brain, heart, or lungs.”

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It’s easy to overlook that sitting for extended periods can be incredibly tough on your body, especially your spine, the doctors highlighted. (Freepik)

Dehydrating your spine

It isn't just your neurological health on the line; your skeletal structure is paying a heavy price. Dr S Vidyadhara, chairman and HOD of spine surgery and consultant in robotic spine surgery at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, highlighted how widespread this issue has become.

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"In today’s fast-paced work environment, many jobs involve long periods of sitting, impacting all sorts of white-collar roles — from drivers and bank staff to IT professionals and even doctors," Dr Vidyadhara said. He added, "It’s easy to overlook that sitting for extended periods can be incredibly tough on your body, especially your spine, putting a lot of strain on the spinal joints and supporting structures like the discs and muscles."

This desk-bound lifestyle was rapidly shifting the demographics of spinal patients. Dr Vidyadhara observed that 'over the past decade, back pain and spine-related issues have surged among younger people aged 20-40, largely due to this shift in work and lifestyle', reminding workers, "Work doesn’t stop for anyone, but neither should your health."

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The mechanism behind this pain was mechanical, as sitting literally squeezes the life out of your spinal structure. Dr Vidyadhara explained: "Sitting for too long can put extra pressure on your discs, causing water to squeeze out." However, he noted that 'taking regular breaks to stretch every hour will give your discs time to recover from the constant stress and help maintain the nutrition and hydration they need for a healthy spine'. Also read | Training for marathon or competitive sport? Nutritionist shares hydration habits every athlete should follow

When you remain glued to your chair, your body essentially enters a state of hibernation, dragging your brain health down with it, Dr Chaturvedi explained. (Freepik)

The 60-minute 'reset button'

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The remedy to these sedentary hazards did not require an intense workout or an expensive gym membership; rather, it just required a simple temporal reset. According to Dr Chaturvedi, moving every 60 minutes functions as a 'reset button' for the entire system. She noted that workers do not need to engage in high-intensity exercise, sharing that individuals can 'just stand up, walk around the office, climb a flight of stairs, or even do a few light stretches for about two to five minutes'. This brief window of activity was usually enough to nudge blood flow, re-engage passive muscles, ease tightness, support posture, and ultimately boost productivity through better overall brain circulation.

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Dr Vidyadhara strongly echoed this strategy, calling a regular hourly pause 'a simple and effective way' to mitigate the mechanical toll of desk work. He advised professionals to take a quick break every 60 minutes to actively switch positions, move around, and stretch their backs for a few minutes. By stepping away from the desk on this strict schedule, employees give their spinal discs the time they need to recover from constant, dehydrating stress. As Dr Vidyadhara pointed out, making this 'small change in your workplace can make a big difference in keeping you healthy'.

The long game for corporate workers

As younger professionals increasingly spend nearly half their day sitting, doctors urged a long-term mindset shift. Dr Chaturvedi pointed out: "We’re seeing more and more younger professionals spend 8 to 10 hours a day at a desk." The doctor added that while 'technology has made work feel easier, it has also nudged us toward a more sedentary lifestyle'.

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She cautioned, "Those small, regular movement breaks might feel minor in the moment, yet over months and years, they can add up, in a very real way, for brain health, heart and vascular wellbeing, and just overall quality of life." Ultimately, the goal wasn't to abandon your office job entirely, but to change how you occupy it. As Dr Chaturvedi concluded, "The aim isn’t to swear off sitting completely — it’s to stop sitting in a continuous way for hours at a time, without letting your body and brain get a chance to roam around, even briefly."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.