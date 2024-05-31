ICMR advises people to go for whole spices in new guidelines: 'Powdered spices are more likely to be adulterated'

In its new set of guidelines, ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) recommends that people choose whole spices over powdered versions that are more likely to be adulterated and thus harmful to health. In Guidelines 12—Consume safe and clean foods, ICMR offers tips on selecting safe foods and making sure they are free from infestation, moulds, foreign matter, and artificial colours. (Also read: Overheating non-stick cookware risky, say ICMR guidelines, here's how to safely use them) "Since powdered spices are more likely to be adulterated, whole spices, uniform in colour, size and shape should be preferred. Always buy certified products," writes ICMR(Pinterest, Freepik)

Spices add flavour to food and are a storehouse of antioxidants. They help manage many health conditions. ICMR advises caution while buying spices for food preparations. The medical research body advises people to prefer whole spices to powdered spices, as the latter could be adulterated.

Recently, MDH and Everest spice mixes came into scanner for pesticide concerns.

ICMR along with National Institute of Nutrition released 17 new dietary guidelines for Indians across different age groups to help them make better food choices

How to select safe food as per ICMR

"Safety of foods can be compromised due to microbial contamination, chemical contamination and adulteration. Natural enzymes present in food also lead to its deterioration over time. Besides, insects, rodents, adulterants, natural toxins and various chemical residues, present beyond permissible levels, make the food unsafe. In addition, moisture present in the food and some environmental conditions like humidity, temperature, storage time also influence the quality of the food," the guidelines mention.

The apex body also mentions safety tips to buy daily groceries like vegetable oils, milk, milk products, spices, fruits and vegetables, eggs, meat etc,

ICMR underscores the importance of buying vegetable oils from 'reliable sources' to mitigate the risk of adulteration. This advice is crucial, particularly when purchasing fats/oils that are sold loose from unsealed containers.

"Butter, ghee and khoa should be purchased from reliable sources only. It is advisable to buy pasteurised milk only," says ICMR giving tips on safely buying milk and milk products.

ICMR also adds that fruits and vegetables that are discoloured, physically damaged, shrunken, bruised or wilted and decayed, with visible evidence of insects and moulds, should be avoided.