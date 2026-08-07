Idli, oats, upma, chilla: Delicious blood sugar-friendly breakfast options Dr Sunil Bohra of Apollo Hospitals recommends

'Eat breakfast like a king', goes the age-old saying, and modern science continues to reinforce its wisdom — particularly when it comes to blood sugar control. In today’s fast-paced world, many people begin their day with nothing more than a cup of tea or coffee, while others skip breakfast altogether. Although this may seem like a harmless habit, it can quietly undermine metabolic health over time. Also read | Harvard trained gut doctor ranks 10 foods for the gut-brain axis on a scale of 1 to 10: Idli and yoghurt to fruit juice

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For anyone striving to maintain good health — especially those living with diabetes or prediabetes — the first meal of the day can set the metabolic tone for everything that follows.

The science of the morning fast

After an overnight fast, the human body enters a unique physiological state. "After an overnight fast, the body is naturally prepared to receive nutrients," shared Dr Sunil S Bohra, senior consultant physician and cardio-diabetologist at Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru, in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

"A wholesome breakfast helps the body utilise insulin more effectively, maintains stable blood glucose levels, and reduces the likelihood of overeating later in the day," he added.

Choosing to skip the meal or relying on quick, refined carbohydrates creates a stark contrast. "In contrast, skipping breakfast or choosing refined carbohydrates such as white bread, sugary cereals, pastries, or sweetened beverages can trigger rapid spikes in blood sugar, followed by energy crashes that often lead to increased hunger and unhealthy snacking," Dr Bohra said.

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{{^usCountry}} Timing is equally critical to maximising these metabolic benefits. "Growing evidence suggests that consuming breakfast within one to two hours of waking aligns with the body's circadian rhythm, a time when insulin sensitivity is generally at its peak. As a result, the body is better equipped to metabolise carbohydrates in the morning than later in the day," Dr Bohra noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing is equally critical to maximising these metabolic benefits. "Growing evidence suggests that consuming breakfast within one to two hours of waking aligns with the body's circadian rhythm, a time when insulin sensitivity is generally at its peak. As a result, the body is better equipped to metabolise carbohydrates in the morning than later in the day," Dr Bohra noted. {{/usCountry}}

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Adding a handful of nuts or seeds provides healthy fats that support both cardiovascular and metabolic health, per the doctor.

Anatomy of a blood sugar-friendly plate

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The key, however, is not simply eating breakfast — but eating the right breakfast. An ideal morning meal combines high-quality protein, fibre-rich carbohydrates, and healthy fats, Dr Bohra explained:

⦿ High-quality protein: "Protein from foods such as eggs, paneer, Greek yoghurt, tofu, sprouts, or dals promotes satiety and slows the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream."

⦿ Fibre-rich carbohydrates: "Fibre from oats, millets, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables further helps moderate post-meal blood sugar levels."

⦿ Healthy fats: "Adding a handful of nuts or seeds provides healthy fats that support both cardiovascular and metabolic health." Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach

Practical Indian breakfast choices

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For Indian households, preparing a balanced breakfast need not be complicated. Dr Bohra shared several nutritious choices provide sustained energy without causing excessive fluctuations in blood glucose:

⦿ Vegetable oats or millet upma

⦿ Moong dal chilla with curd

⦿ Idli with sambar

⦿ Vegetable poha with peanuts

⦿ Whole-grain toast with peanut butter and a boiled egg

The bigger picture: beyond diet

While a balanced morning meal offers immediate benefits, it is only one part of a complete strategy. "That said, breakfast alone is not a magic solution," Dr Bohra shared, adding, "Effective diabetes management requires a holistic approach that includes regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, maintaining a healthy body weight, taking prescribed medications consistently, and periodic blood glucose monitoring." Also read | Chef Kunal Kapoor shares his recipe for soft, spongy thatte idlis with ghee podi: Here's how to make the dish

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Because every individual responds differently to food, dietary advice should always be personalised in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional. "The encouraging news is that improving blood sugar control does not require expensive supplements or highly restrictive diets," Dr Bohra said.

He added, "More often, lasting health benefits come from simple, sustainable habits practiced consistently. Choosing a balanced breakfast each morning is one of the easiest lifestyle changes you can make—and one that can have a meaningful impact on your long-term metabolic health."

"So tomorrow morning, before you leave home on an empty stomach or settle for just a cup of tea or coffee, pause for a moment," Dr Bohra advised. "Your breakfast may be more than just the first meal of the day — it could be the first step toward better blood sugar control and a healthier future," he concluded.

About the expert

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Dr Sunil S Bohra is a general physician and internal medicine specialist with more than 23 years of experience. He practices at Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru. With an MBBS, DNB in internal medicine, and fellowship in internal medicine (FIAE), he treats a wide range of conditions, including chronic disease management.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.