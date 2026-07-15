Increasing fibre intake? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares 5 wrong ways to add fibre to diet

Fibre is one of the most important macronutrients that the body needs. While it is indigestible by the human gut, it helps slow digestion, increases satiety, supports a healthy gut microbiome, and promotes healthy bowel movements, among other things.

Taking in fibre from various sources is more beneficial for gut health, shares Dr Sethi. (Pexel)

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However, there is a right way to incorporate fibre into the daily diet, and going about it the wrong way can have its drawbacks, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities.

Taking to Instagram on July 14, Dr Sethi shared five ways in which one should not add fibre to their diet. “Most people think more fibre is always better, so they pile on salads and bran without a second thought,” he stated, cautioning that it does not yield the expected benefits.

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{{^usCountry}} The ways to not incorporate fibre in the diet are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ways to not incorporate fibre in the diet are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Eating fibre without drinking enough water

As per Dr Sethi, “Fibre without water is basically cement in your colon.” It is the number one cause of being healthy and yet constipated that Dr Sethi has observed in the clinic.

2. Going from low-fibre to 40g overnight

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While it is important to increase the daily fibre intake, one should do it gradually over time and not all at once. “Your gut bacteria need days to adapt,” explained the gastroenterologist. “Spiking your fibre intake too fast is a classic recipe for gas and bloating.”

3. Getting all your fibre from just one source

Choosing only one source of fibre, such as only salad or only bran, and loading up on it, is not a balanced approach to fibre intake. “Your gut has 200 to 1,000+ bacterial species, and they each eat different fibres,” shared Dr Sethi. “One source is basically feeding a fraction of your gut and starving the rest.”

4. Skip legumes, nuts, and seeds

While vegetables are a good source of dietary fibre, they are not enough. “One cup of lentils has more fibre than 10 cups of lettuce,” pointed out Dr Sethi. “Most people are fibre-deficient, not from lack of trying, but from the wrong foods.”

5. Pushing through fibre even when symptoms get worse

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“If fibre makes you worse, not better, that's not a 'keep going' sign - that's your gut telling you something else is wrong (and most people ignore it for years),” noted Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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