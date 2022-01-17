Home / Lifestyle / Health / India's vaccine for Omicron could be ready in a month or two: Source
health

India's vaccine for Omicron could be ready in a month or two: Source

India's Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is working on an Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine candidate that could be ready in a month or two, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Pfizer Inc said last week a redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron coronavirus variant could be ready to launch by March. (REUTERS/File)
Pfizer Inc said last week a redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron coronavirus variant could be ready to launch by March. (REUTERS/File)
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 10:21 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | | Posted by Parmita Uniyal

India's Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is working on an Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine candidate that could be ready in a month or two, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The source, who did not want to be named as the information was private, said the product might need a small trial in India before it could be rolled out as a booster or standalone vaccine.

A representative for Gennova, a unit of drugmaker Emcure Pharmaceuticals that does business in some 70 countries, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ALSO READ: 'Omicron a deviant': Virologist says probably 2 pandemics going on side by side

Pfizer Inc said last week a redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron coronavirus variant could be ready to launch by March.

The source said Gennova on Friday separately submitted to India's drug regulator phase 2 trial data for its original mRNA vaccine candidate. The government said last year that product was found to be "safe, tolerable, and immunogenic" in the participants of an initial study.

If given emergency-use approval, this would be the country's first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine like the ones developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron covid-19
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out