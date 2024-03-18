International Day of Happiness 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

International Day of Happiness 2024: Happiness is the driving force of our lives. It is important in life to find something to hold on to that can make us happy and let it guide us in our lives. We are replete with a thousand emotions, but of them all, happiness and hope are the ones that help us to look forward to the next day. Finding joy in the things we do, the things we aspire to be and the things we look forward to helps us to see the life we are about to have tomorrow. Happiness is crucial for human survival as it helps us to have hope for a better tomorrow. Every year, International Day of Happiness is observed on March 20.(Unsplash)

Every year, International Day of Happiness is observed to create awareness about the importance of the existence of happiness in our lives. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must remember.

Date:

Every year, International Day of Happiness is observed on March 20. This year, the special day falls on a Wednesday.

History:

On July 12, 2012, The General Assembly of the United Nations passed a resolution to proclaim March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. Since then, the special day has been celebrated every year on the same day.

Significance:

"It’s a day to be happy, of course! Happiness is a fundamental human goal. The United Nations General Assembly recognizes this goal and calls for “a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples," wrote The United Nations on their official website. International Day of Happiness aims to recognise the significance of happiness in creating goals and aspirations for people and driving them to have a better life. It also promotes sustainable development, overall wellbeing and eradication of poverty.