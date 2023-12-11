Happiness mantra decoded: 8 daily habits that make you happy and content

Happiness isn't a single event or one-time achievement, rather an ongoing process or a set of habits that can shift your outlook to a more positive direction. The happiest people in this world are perhaps those who appreciate simple pleasures of life - a walk in the nature, a meal with their family, or a satisfying read. They are focussed more on the solutions than problems, focus on present moment and let go easily. Experts say happy people are also in the habit of practicing gratitude and counting their blessings. Good health can also add to your happiness quotient. (Also read | When will I be happiest in my life?) Experts say happy people are also in the habit of practicing gratitude and counting their blessings. (Freepik)

Regular exercise helps boost happy hormones and a balanced diet can nourish your body with important nutrients. Connecting with nature has also been found to be a happiness booster as per several studies. In today's times when staying glued to screens and digital transactions have become a norm, a digital detox can also be soothing and promote happiness.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali in an interview with HT Digital shares 8 daily habits that can people happy and content.

1. Gratitude practice

Practicing gratitude can help you see best even if things are not in your favour. It helps you heal and overcome past failures. Cultivate a habit of expressing gratitude each day. This practice shifts your focus from what's lacking to what you have, fostering a sense of abundance.

2. Mindful living

Happiness isn't elusive if you manage to find it in the present moment. Engage fully in whatever you're doing, whether it's eating, working, or spending time with loved ones. Mindfulness enhances your awareness, reduces stress, and allows you to savor life's simple pleasures.

3. Regular exercise

No matter how you are feeling, stepping out and walking under the sun can make you instantly better. Exercise releases endorphins, the body's natural mood enhancers, promoting a sense of well-being. Whether it's a brisk walk, yoga, or a workout routine, regular exercise positively impacts both your physical and mental health.

4. Healthy sleep habits

Prioritize getting enough quality sleep each night. A well-rested mind and body are better equipped to handle daily challenges and maintain emotional balance.

5. Acts of kindness

Make a conscious effort to perform small acts of kindness for others. Whether it's a compliment, a helping hand, or a thoughtful gesture, spreading positivity not only benefits others but also contributes to your own sense of fulfillment and happiness.

6. Continuous learning

Engage in activities that stimulate your mind, be it reading, attending workshops, or acquiring new skills. Learning fosters personal growth, boosts confidence, and provides a sense of accomplishment.

7. Connection with nature

Spend time outdoors and connect with nature regularly. It provides a sense of calm and perspective in the midst of life's challenges.

8. Digital detox

Take intentional breaks from digital devices. Constant connectivity can contribute to stress and diminish the quality of your relationships.