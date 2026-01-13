Irritated by sounds like pen clicking or loud breathing? Maryland doctor explains why you may have ‘misophonia’

Sounds such as the clicking of a pen or loud breathing irritate many people, but some more than others. While it is generally brushed off as a whim, the more intense cases are likely to be diagnosed medically as misophonia. Sometimes, specific everyday sounds can produce strong emotional reactions. (Pexel)

Taking to Instagram on January 13, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained the condition and shared its possible treatments.

What is misophonia?

According to Dr Sood, if an individual has a strong emotional or physical response to certain sounds, such as the clicking of a pen, loud breathing or chewing, the condition is known as misophonia.

“If you have misophonia, and you hear some of these trigger sounds, you may have feelings of anger, disgust, or anxiety,” noted Dr Sood.

The condition affects different people in different ways, as per the Cleveland Clinic. An individual can have one or more sounds that can act as a trigger for their condition. The severity of the reaction also depends on them, as some can demonstrate a controlled response, while others cannot.

“The exact cause is not fully understood,” shared the doctor, adding that treatment “may include cognitive behavioural therapy or sound therapy.”

What are the symptoms of misophonia?

Misophonia can have three major symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic website. They are:

Emotional feelings like anger and rage

Body processes like a faster heartbeat

Behavioural actions like glaring

Common triggers for misophonia

While triggers of misophonia can be different for different individuals, some of the more commonly observed ones include:

Chewing food noisily

Ticking of a clock

Heavy breathing

Tapping fingers or toes

Clicking a pen

Water dripping

Rustling of paper or plastic

Smacking lips

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.