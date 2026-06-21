Is intermittent fasting safe for everyone? Dietitian shares who should be careful

Intermittent fasting is slowly becoming the fitness world's favourite route to disciplined eating, for controlled calorie intake. While such fasting routines always existed and can be traced back to ancient India, new revamped versions are making a comeback, thanks to celebrity influence, fitness influencers and growing awareness about the importance of weight management.ALSO READ: Can intermittent fasting be risky? Study says long term fasting may harm this organ

Find out who all might be at risk by blindly adopting intermittent fasting. (Picture credit: istockphoto)

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But should intermittent fasting get a clean check? Should it receive a sweeping green light as a safe practice for everyone? That may be an overgeneralisation. Anything that surges in popularity and is quickly adopted into everyday routines requires closer scrutiny before people jump on the bandwagon.

Whether it is the 16:8 method, where you fast for 16 hours and eat within an eight-hour window, or the 12:12 method, where fasting and eating hours are divided equally, intermittent fasting comes in different forms. Some people move away from strict time windows and focus on meal frequency, like how Katrina Kaif eats only two meals a day.

But no matter how trendy or flexible the format looks, the real question is, can everyone try intermittent fasting safely?

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Kanchana Dayanand, dietitian at Apollo Sugar - Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad, told HT Lifestyle in an interview that intermittent fasting is not suitable for everyone. While it does have its advantages, she mentioned that it may help improve metabolic health and give the digestive system a break from constantly processing food. However, the caveats are important, and intermittent fasting should not be followed blindly. Who should be careful? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Kanchana Dayanand, dietitian at Apollo Sugar - Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad, told HT Lifestyle in an interview that intermittent fasting is not suitable for everyone. While it does have its advantages, she mentioned that it may help improve metabolic health and give the digestive system a break from constantly processing food. However, the caveats are important, and intermittent fasting should not be followed blindly. Who should be careful? {{/usCountry}}

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Intermittent fasting may not be safe for people with blood sugar problems. (Picture credit: Pexels)

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People with blood sugar-related issues should not start it by themselves. The dietician shared, “People with Type 2 diabetes, regular high sugar levels and high HbA1c should follow intermittent fasting only under medical guidance. It is also not recommended for people with Type 1 diabetes." She extends the rule to eating disorders as well.

The warning applies to people who may require steady nutrition for growth and nourishment, along with those who have organ-related ailments.

She continued, "Pregnant women and lactating mothers are also exempt from following intermittent fasting. Children and teenagers, who need adequate nutrients for bone and muscle strength, are also not advised to follow it. It is also not recommended for people with disease conditions such as renal disorders or cardiac-related concerns.”

Warning signs of poor intermittent fasting

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Along with the benefits, there are a few negative effects that can also occur. The dietitian stated that headaches may happen during long fasting periods. Similarly, fatigue and dizziness may also occur because of long gaps between two meals. The expert also mentioned gut-related problems, such as bloating and diarrhoea, which may happen if one consumes too much fibre in one meal because of disproportionate nutrition. On the other hand, constipation may occur due to low water intake and reduced fibre intake, as the expert noted.

How to begin intermittent fasting?

If you are keen to begin intermittent fasting and do not fall under any of the aforementioned vulnerable groups, or have received medical clearance, the dietician recommended these steps:

Do not start with long timings directly; start with skipping snacks and reducing the quantity of carbs. Add more nutritional food to the diet. Once the body is ready, begin with 16/8 fasting. It means eating in the 8 hours window and fasting for 16 hours.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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