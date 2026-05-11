Noida surgeon ranks 6 popular weight loss trends based on effectiveness: Intermittent fasting, detox diet and more

The fitness journey is a comprehensive process which includes weight loss for many people. While there are many popular trends that claim to help achieve this objective, not all are effective or sustainable, according to Dr Prashant Sharma, a robotic, laparoscopic and weight loss surgeon based in Noida. Taking to Instagram on May 8, he ranked weight loss trends to help us make the right choice.

1. One meal a day Score: 0/10 Eating only one meal a day seems to be an excellent way to reduce calorie intake and create a deficit, and thereby lose weight faster. However, this is never the case, according to Dr Sharma. To maintain overall health, the human body needs nutrients in regular intervals.

Following the one-meal-a-day (OMAD) trend can lead to muscle loss, stimulate binge eating, and damage metabolism. It is also scientifically unsustainable, shared the surgeon.

2. Intermittent fasting Score: 3/10 Intermittent fasting involves eating in accordance with pre-set time limits, with an extended period of the day during which nothing is consumed. According to Dr Sharma, the method is somewhat effective as it gives some immediate benefits. The issue is that it is often not sustainable.

In his words, “It gives short-term results but is almost impossible to sustain for the long-term. It also creates hormonal imbalances, especially in females, which makes it a serious cause of concern.”

3. Smoothie diet Score: 0/10 Smoothies are often presented as drinks that improve gut and overall health. However, that is far from reality, shared Dr Sharma. The drinks usually do not have any fibre, have concentrated sugar, and provide low satiety, thus making them the incorrect choice for weight loss. “The weight one loses comes back, and it comes back fast,” he stated.

4. Detox diet Score: 0/10 There is no need to pursue a detox diet to lose weight, according to Dr Sharma. The liver and kidneys detoxify the body day and night. The diet itself is scientifically baseless and entirely a marketing gimmick, he shared.

5. Weight training Score: 100/10 When it comes to losing weight, the effectiveness of weight training, or resistance training exercises, is second to none. “It is the single best investment that one can make in themselves, which improves all health markers,” stated the surgeon. Strength training improves metabolism and hormonal balance, and leads to muscle gain, fat burn and weight loss.

6. Walking 10,000 steps Score: 10/10 The second best method to lose weight, according to Dr Sharma, is meeting the 10,000-step daily count. “It is simple, free, and sustainable,” he shared, “And has been proven to improve cardiovascular health, blood sugar levels, and mental health.”

“Long-term fat loss relies on calorie balance, protein intake, sleep, and activity,” stated the surgeon in the caption. “Extreme diets frequently fail due to poor sustainability. The most effective fat-loss strategy is the one you can maintain consistently for the long term.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.