Is karela juice worth the hype? A look at its benefits for diabetes, skin health and weight loss

One of the most unique food items in Indian cuisine is karela, also called bitter melon. This fruit has a distinctively bitter taste, as its name suggests, but it is also known to have several health benefits. The juice of karela has become a popular beverage among those suffering from diabetes as it is thought to be useful in controlling blood sugar levels. Is bitter melon juice good for you?(Unsplash)

Karela juice benefits

As per an article in Healthline, while more research is needed to confirm the blood sugar-decreasing quality of karela, one 2017 study did show benefits for those suffering from type 2 diabetes.

It is also a great aid in improving the health of the skin, as the fruit contains antioxidants like vitamin C and provitamin A, which help the skin to heal and get healthier.

Those looking to lose weight also consider karela juice a great aid. According to a 2022 study, consumption of bitter melon for 40 days improves metabolism, especially for those on a high-fat diet.

So, are there any negative effects of drinking karela juice? Upset stomach, diarrhea, and stomach pain can be caused by too much consumption of this otherwise beneficial drink. So, make sure you don’t go overboard with this beverage.

Those who can tolerate its bitter taste or get used to it can certainly benefit from its nutritional qualities.

Other benefits of karela

Karela, or bitter melon, is an acquired taste. Those not used to it may find its bitterness hard to swallow. But those accustomed to it consider the fruit one of the best food items in the market.

Karela or bitter melon contains a decent quantity of vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamins B1, B2, B3, as well as vitamin B9 (folate). It is also endowed with minerals like potassium, calcium, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus and iron.

With so many nutrients packed into it, karela has a lot to recommend it. Its side effects or possible negative fallouts are negligible, making it a relatively safe fruit to consume.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.