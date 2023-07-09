Is sarcoma deadlier than other types of cancer? Know how it is different from others

July has been declared as the Sarcoma Awareness Month to spread awareness about sarcoma, a rare but aggressive kind of cancer. Unlike most cancers, sarcoma can appear anywhere on the body and there are around 70 different kinds of sarcoma. This is the reason treatment of sarcoma differs depending on its location, type and other factors. Sarcoma originates in body's connective tissues such as bones, muscles, fat, blood vessels and tendons. Sarcoma has a higher chance of spreading to other body parts compared to other cancer. A painless lump, bone pain, weight loss, unexpected fracture, unexpected weight loss are some of the symptoms of sarcoma. Exposure to chemicals, viruses, chronic swelling, radiation therapy, and other inherited syndromes are risk factors for sarcoma. (Also read: Minimise your risk of cancer with these simple lifestyle changes) Exposure to chemicals, viruses, chronic swelling, radiation therapy, and other inherited syndromes are risk factors for sarcoma. (Freepik)

What makes sarcoma deadlier and different from other types of cancer

"Sarcoma, a type of cancer, exhibits several characteristics that set it apart from other forms of cancer, making it both unique and potentially more dangerous in certain cases. Understanding these distinctions is crucial for accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient care, says Dr Vikas Dua, Principal Director & Head, Paediatric Haematology, Haemato Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

Dr Dua explains difference between sarcoma and other types of cancer:

Where does sarcoma originate

Firstly, sarcoma differs from other cancers in its origin. Unlike common cancers that arise from epithelial tissues (carcinomas), sarcomas originate from the body's connective tissues, such as bones, muscles, fat, blood vessels, and tendons. This distinction is significant because it affects the behaviour, treatment options, and prognosis of sarcoma patients.

Sarcoma and its many types

Sarcomas encompass numerous subtypes, each with distinct clinical behaviours and treatment responses. Some sarcomas, like osteosarcoma or Ewing sarcoma, tend to affect children and young adults, while others like leiomyosarcoma or liposarcoma are more common in older individuals. This diversity in age distribution highlights the heterogeneity of sarcomas and necessitates tailored treatment approaches.

Spreads faster than other cancers

Another factor that sets sarcoma apart is its tendency for aggressive growth and spread. Sarcomas have a higher potential for metastasis compared to some other cancers. Due to their origin in the body's supportive tissues, they can invade surrounding structures and spread to distant sites through the bloodstream or lymphatic system. This propensity for metastasis contributes to the overall increased risk associated with sarcoma and its potential for greater danger.

Hard to diagnose

Furthermore, sarcomas often present unique diagnostic challenges. Their rarity and variability in appearance can lead to delays in diagnosis or misdiagnosis, resulting in a more advanced disease stage upon detection. This underscores the importance of specialized expertise in diagnosing and treating sarcomas to improve patient outcomes.

Challenging to treat

In terms of treatment, sarcomas typically require a multidisciplinary approach involving surgical resection, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. However, due to their complex nature and resistance to traditional chemotherapy drugs, sarcomas can be more challenging to treat effectively. This necessitates the utilization of targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and clinical trials to explore novel treatment strategies.

Conclusion

"While sarcomas are relatively rare compared to some other cancer types, their distinct characteristics make them equally, if not more dangerous in certain cases. Early detection, accurate diagnosis, and appropriate treatment are crucial in improving patient prognosis and survival rates. Advances in research and a better understanding of the biology of sarcomas are essential to develop more effective treatment options and improve outcomes for those affected by this unique and potentially life-threatening form of cancer," says Dr Dua.

