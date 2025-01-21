Is there fat hiding in between your muscles? Study uncovers serious health risks linked to it

Every time we order a steak, we love the marble lining of the fat in between the muscles. But, maybe it’s time to rethink our food choices, because when similar fat patterns appear in our own muscles, they can indicate serious health complications. According to a new study led by Viviany Taqueti, Brigham and Women's Hospital, when people have higher amounts of fat hidden in between their muscles, they are at a higher risk of heart complications, and even death. This result is irrespective of the overall weight or the Body Mass index of the person. Also read | Hate your body fat? Study shows unique fat type that actually helps burn calories When people have higher amounts of fat hidden in between their muscles, they are at a higher risk of heart complications, and even death. (Unsplash)

Professor Viviany Taqueti, the lead author of the study and Director of the Cardiac Stress Laboratory at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Faculty at Harvard Medical School, in a statement said, “Obesity is now one of the biggest global threats to cardiovascular health, yet body mass index – our main metric for defining obesity and thresholds for intervention – remains a controversial and flawed marker of cardiovascular prognosis. This is especially true in women, where high body mass index may reflect more benign types of fat.”

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 669 participants over six years, and it was observed that with a 1% rise in the amount of fat in the muscles, there was a 7% associated higher risk of heart complications, including heart attacks, heart failure, and death. Also read | Woman shows how she got rid of belly fat; reveals doing these 5 things can help you achieve flat stomach

Intermuscular adipose tissue can have serious health implications.(Unsplash)

Scientists refer to this fat woven inside the muscle fibers as intermuscular adipose tissue, and observed that when intermuscular adipose tissue combines with poor blood flow in the tiny vessels of the heart, it can become more dangerous. Also read | Want to lose body fat in just 30 days? Weight loss coach reveals 5 easy and effective strategies

Professor Viviany Taqueti added, “Compared to subcutaneous fat, fat stored in muscles may be contributing to inflammation and altered glucose metabolism leading to insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. In turn, these chronic insults can cause damage to blood vessels, including those that supply the heart, and the heart muscle itself.”

