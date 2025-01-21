Woman shows how she got rid of belly fat; reveals doing these 5 things can help you achieve flat stomach

Losing belly fat can be challenging, but it's definitely achievable with a combination of a healthy diet, regular exercise, and stress management. Gina Amin, a certified personal trainer and fitness coach born and raised in Toronto, recently shared tips on Instagram that could help you get rid of belly fat. Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Gina Amin, a certified personal trainer and fitness coach, shared her tips to burn belly fat in a new video. (Instagram. Gina Amin)

‘I did not always have a flat stomach’

In her video titled 'How I got rid of belly fat', Gina said, “You are probably a girl that wants a flat stomach. Listen, I am a personal trainer, and that is the most required thing. I did not always have a flat stomach. So I am going to tell you what I did to flatten it.”

She added in her caption, “Belly fat: it’s a journey, not a sprint! If this is a goal of yours, I need you to remember that real change takes time. It’s not about overnight transformations – its about consistency, patience and making small, powerful decisions every day that add up to big results... one step at a time.”

Gina then listed the key things to focus on

⦿ Avoid drinking your calories: Liquid calories like sugary green juices, alcohol and even some smoothies add up quickly without filling you up. Stick to water.

⦿ Portion control: You don’t need to cut out your favourite foods, but you need to learn balance. Pay attention to your portion sizes and avoid mindless overeating.

⦿ Be in a deficit: For the most part, you need to burn more than you consume. It’s not magic- it’s science. Create a sustainable calorie deficit through balanced eating and exercise.

⦿ Mindfully eat: Slow down and pay attention to your hunger cues. Focus on nourishing your body not just satisfying your cravings.

⦿ Understand that it’s all a lifestyle change: You need to trust the process and actually want to do this every day. There will be days it feels slow, but that’s when you double down. Stay focused, keep showing up and remember: consistency beats perfection every single time.

Remember, losing belly fat takes time, patience, and persistence. Focus on making sustainable lifestyle changes that promote overall health and well-being. Consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to create a personalized weight loss plan.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.