Is your daily routine damaging your back? Physician suggests ergonomics, rollers, mattresses and more for pain relief
How to keep your back healthy and pain-free? Establish simple daily habits, set up your workspace correctly, and use proper lifting techniques.
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If you have ongoing back pain, it may be due not to a single injury but to small daily habits you might not notice. The way you set up your workspace and how long you sit can affect your spine's ability to handle stress. Over time, it's the constant strain, rather than a single major event, that can hurt your back health.
“Back health is more about how you manage stress over time than about one big injury”, Dr Vivek Loomba, Pain Physician at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, tells Health Shots.
How to protect your spine from injury?
Dr Loomba highlights five daily habits that can help protect your spine from long-term damage and reduce your risk of injury.
1. Keep the screen at eye level
Setting your screen at eye level helps keep your head in a neutral position. This change helps balance your body weight, reducing stress on your lower back. As a result, it decreases pressure in the lumbar area. “Using a low screen can cause you to lean forward and round your upper back. This movement shifts your body’s weight forward, flattens the curve in your lower back, and increases pressure on the discs in your lower spine. Over time, this puts more strain on your passive structures, instead of using your muscles, which can lead to pain and discomfort,” says Dr Loomba.
To adjust your screen to eye level, the doctor shares the use of these products:
- Laptop stand: A portable laptop stand raises your laptop screen to eye level. This helps you maintain better posture while you work.
- Monitor riser: A monitor riser can help you adjust your computer monitor to the right height. This ensures that your eyes are level with the top of the screen.
- Adjustable standing desk: You can raise or lower these desks to place your screen at eye level, whether you are sitting or standing.
- Ergonomic keyboard and mouse: Using an elevated screen with an ergonomic keyboard and mouse can improve your posture and comfort.
2. Lift using your hips and knees
Lift with your hips and knees rather than straining your back. This method uses stronger muscles, such as your glutes and hamstrings, reducing pressure on your lower back and lowering the risk of injury. “Bending at the waist increases compressive and shear forces on spinal discs. Hip hinging distributes load to stronger muscles like the glutes and hamstrings while maintaining a neutral spine. This reduces stress on discs and ligaments and lowers injury risk,” says the physician.
To improve your practice, use proper lifting techniques and good posture. The doctor shares a few options:
- Lifting belts: A supportive belt can help you remember to engage your core and keep good posture when lifting.
- Knee pads: When you lift while kneeling, cushions can make it more comfortable and help keep your hips and knees properly aligned.
- Adjustable lifting straps: These can improve your grip when lifting heavy objects. This helps you focus on using your hips and knees correctly.
- Foam roller: Using a foam roller before lifting helps loosen your hips and knees. This makes it easier to keep proper form.
3. Take breaks to move around{{/usCountry}}
3. Take breaks to move around{{/usCountry}}
Sitting for long periods at a desk can put pressure on your lower back, slow blood flow, and tire your muscles. These issues can lead to discomfort and injuries over time. That's why it's important to take regular movement breaks, even if they are just short walks. Doing this helps improve circulation, reduces stiffness, and keeps your back healthy. “Sitting for a long time increases pressure on the discs in your back, reduces blood flow, and causes muscle fatigue. Your intervertebral discs need movement to get nutrients and remove waste. Taking short walks or doing stretches helps improve blood flow, reduces stiffness, and corrects your posture before fatigue leads to strain,” shares the doctor.
To take movement breaks while working at your desk, consider using these:
- Desk bike or under-desk cycle: Riding a compact bike keeps your legs moving while you work. This activity can improve circulation without interrupting your tasks.
- Massage ball: Keeping massage balls at your desk can help you remember to take breaks for self-massage. This practice can relieve muscle tension and improve blood flow.
- Stability ball chair: Sitting on a stability ball helps strengthen your core and encourages small movements. This can relieve pressure on your lower back.
- Exercise mat: Having a mat nearby lets you do floor exercises or stretches during your breaks. This helps your body move and recover.
Sitting for long periods at a desk can put pressure on your lower back, slow blood flow, and tire your muscles. These issues can lead to discomfort and injuries over time. That's why it's important to take regular movement breaks, even if they are just short walks. Doing this helps improve circulation, reduces stiffness, and keeps your back healthy. “Sitting for a long time increases pressure on the discs in your back, reduces blood flow, and causes muscle fatigue. Your intervertebral discs need movement to get nutrients and remove waste. Taking short walks or doing stretches helps improve blood flow, reduces stiffness, and corrects your posture before fatigue leads to strain,” shares the doctor.
To take movement breaks while working at your desk, consider using these:
- Desk bike or under-desk cycle: Riding a compact bike keeps your legs moving while you work. This activity can improve circulation without interrupting your tasks.
- Massage ball: Keeping massage balls at your desk can help you remember to take breaks for self-massage. This practice can relieve muscle tension and improve blood flow.
- Stability ball chair: Sitting on a stability ball helps strengthen your core and encourages small movements. This can relieve pressure on your lower back.
- Exercise mat: Having a mat nearby lets you do floor exercises or stretches during your breaks. This helps your body move and recover.
4. Choose a mattress that offers good support
Your bedtime habits, especially your mattress, can greatly affect your back health. A sagging mattress can misalign your spine at night, causing extra strain on your discs and ligaments. On the other hand, a supportive mattress helps keep your spine in a neutral position, reducing stress on your back. “A sagging mattress can cause your spine to fall out of alignment, leading to stress on your discs and ligaments while you sleep. Since your muscles are less active at night, it’s important to have proper support to keep your spine aligned and avoid waking up stiff in the morning,” says the doctor.
"To improve your sleep and back health, choose a mattress that supports your spine", says the physician.
- Memory foam mattresses: These mattresses conform to your body, providing good support and relieving pressure. Choose options with medium-to-firm support.
- Latex mattresses: Natural latex mattresses provide good support and last a long time. They have a slightly firmer feel, which can help with spinal alignment.
- Hybrid mattresses combine innerspring coils with foam layers. This combination provides both the support of coils and the comfort of foam.
- Adjustable bed bases: These let you adjust the mattress position, helping reduce pressure points and keeping your spine aligned.
5. Strengthen your core
Strong core muscles are important for keeping your spine stable and reducing small movements between the bones in your back. If you lack this support, repeated small stresses can accumulate over time. This added strain can affect the discs and ligaments in your back, increasing the risk of pain or injury. “Core muscles support the spine and prevent small movements between vertebrae. Without this support, repeated small pressures can build up on discs and ligaments. Strengthening the core increases stability and helps reduce ongoing low back strain,” shares Dr Loomba.
To strengthen your core, try adding these products to your routine:
- Medicine ball: Useful for various exercises, such as twists and slams, to engage your core effectively.
- Resistance bands: They add resistance to your workouts and help you engage your core more during exercises.
- Ab roller: This simple tool helps you focus on and strengthen your abdominal muscles.
- Balance board: This product helps improve your balance. It also engages your core and enhances coordination.
- Pilates ring: This targets the core muscles while doing Pilates exercises.
(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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