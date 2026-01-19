‘My face kept getting fatter’: Founder on how losing ₹30 crore wrecked his health
A Mumbai-based entrepreneur has revealed how losing ₹30 crore in a failed business venture affected his health.
Prashant Desai said that he kept piling on the pounds despite working out religiously — until he realised that mental stress and sleepless nights because of the massive losses were affecting his physical wellbeing, and no amount of exercise could undo that.
In a post shared on social media platforms LinkedIn and Instagram, Desai said it took him seven years to recover his money, but his health took much longer to recover.
“I lost ₹30 crores”
“I lost 30 crores, but at the same time, I also lost something even more important,” said Desai, who today serves as the Managing Director of Everstone Group.
In 2017, Desai launched D:FY with a dream to build the first truly Indian sports brand. The business lost ₹30 crore in 30 months, effectively wiping out Desai’s life savings.
In his post, the Mumbai-based entrepreneur said, “Everyone was interested in how I lost 30 crores. Nobody asked about what happened to my body during those 30 months.”
Putting on weight despite working out
Desai said that he was sleeping less than six hours every night and stress-eating without even realising it. The stress of his failed business venture began to adversely affect his health.
He noticed that despite the fact that he ran four times a week, his face kept getting fatter.
“I was sleeping less than 6 hours every night for as long as I could remember. Stress-eating without realizing it. Despite running 4 days a week, trying to stay disciplined, my face kept getting fatter.
“I couldn't understand it. I was training hard. Why wasn't my health recovering?” he asked.
Ultimately, he realised that lack of sleep coupled with chronic stress were affecting his weight and overall health.
What was happening?
The Mumbai-based author and founder explained in three points what happens to the body when it is stressed and sleep deprived.
“Less than 6 hours of sleep destroys insulin sensitivity and testosterone,” he wrote in his Instagram post.
“Elevated cortisol (from stress) blocks fat loss, even with regular exercise,” Desai explained.
Lastly, he said, “No amount of training can compensate for sleep deprivation.”
“Within 7 years, I recovered almost all the wealth I'd lost. But not all health. This will take more time,” he added.
Prashant Desai’s advice
Desai reflected upon the toll that long working hours take on one’s body. He said that the entrepreneurial world celebrates 90-hour weeks and hustle, but rarely talks about the decades of life that entrepreneurs lose to stress.
He ended his post by advising his fellow-founders to focus on their physical and mental wellbeing.
Desai’s advice included sleeping more than six hours a day, eating well by cutting out alcohol and sugar, and managing stress better.
“Money can always be regained, but it’s almost impossible to recover lost health,” he concluded.
