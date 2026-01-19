‘My face kept getting fatter’: Founder on how losing ₹30 crore wrecked his health

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur has revealed how losing ₹30 crore in a failed business venture affected his health. Prashant Desai said that he kept piling on the pounds despite working out religiously — until he realised that mental stress and sleepless nights because of the massive losses were affecting his physical wellbeing, and no amount of exercise could undo that. Prashant Desai opens up about his health crisis, linking it to business losses.

In a post shared on social media platforms LinkedIn and Instagram, Desai said it took him seven years to recover his money, but his health took much longer to recover.

“I lost ₹ 30 crores” “I lost 30 crores, but at the same time, I also lost something even more important,” said Desai, who today serves as the Managing Director of Everstone Group.

In 2017, Desai launched D:FY with a dream to build the first truly Indian sports brand. The business lost ₹30 crore in 30 months, effectively wiping out Desai’s life savings.

In his post, the Mumbai-based entrepreneur said, “Everyone was interested in how I lost 30 crores. Nobody asked about what happened to my body during those 30 months.”

Putting on weight despite working out Desai said that he was sleeping less than six hours every night and stress-eating without even realising it. The stress of his failed business venture began to adversely affect his health.

He noticed that despite the fact that he ran four times a week, his face kept getting fatter.

“I was sleeping less than 6 hours every night for as long as I could remember. Stress-eating without realizing it. Despite running 4 days a week, trying to stay disciplined, my face kept getting fatter.

“I couldn't understand it. I was training hard. Why wasn't my health recovering?” he asked.

Ultimately, he realised that lack of sleep coupled with chronic stress were affecting his weight and overall health.