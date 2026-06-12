Rabat , It was a tale of contrasting nines for Gaganjeet Bhullar who produced a three-under 70 in the opening round of the USD 2 million International Series Morocco presented by Visit Morocco. Bhullar rides a roller-coaster to be inside top-20 in Morocco

After looking set for a low number with four birdies in five holes of the latter half of the front nine for a four-under 32, he gave away three bogeys on the back nine for a 38.

The four-time IGPL winner, Bhullar, who is also the most successful Indian player in Asian Tour history with 11 wins, is now Tied-18th.

He is the best among the 10 Indians playing this week at the par-73 Red Course of Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat,.

Bhullar trails the Thai star Pavit Tangkamolprasert, the runner-up at the International Series Japan earlier this year, who shot 8-under 65.

Pavit was two ahead of Travis Smyth , who was the winner in Japan. Smyth was tied for second position alongside Korean Younghan Song, who was bogey-free in his 67.

While Bhullar was T-18, the next best Indians were Karandeep Kochhar, Shaurya Bhattacharya, SSP Chawrasia and Ajeetesh Sandhu, all of whom shot 1-under 72 each to be T-40. Anirban Lahiri, the only Indian on the LIV League, carded even par 73 and was T-60.

Rashid Khan was T-108, Shubham Jaglan was T-123, Aryan Roopa Anand was T-152 and Udayan Mane was T-155 and all off them will need very low second rounds to have a chance to stay on for the weekend.

Bhullar, whose last Asian Tour win came in the second half of 2023 in his favourite country, Indonesia, has played only three World Ranking events with T-26 in Singapore as his best.

He was T-27 at the AM Green IGPL Bharath Classic last week in Morocco, but at the Mazagan Beach Golf Resort.

Bhullar opened with four pars before finding his first birdie.

He parred the sixth and then had a hat-trick of birdies to turn in 4-under. On the back yet another gain on the 12th hole saw him rise to 5-under.

Then came the downturn as he dropped shots on the 13th, 15th and the 17th. He closed with a consolation birdie to card 70.

Kochhar rode a roller-coaster. He bogeyed his first three holes before finding his first par.

Then he had a superb run of four birdies in four holes and parred the ninth to be one-under at the turn.

On the back nine, he bogeyed the 10th and birdied the 17th to stay at one-under for the day.

Pavit started on the back nine of the course and made four birdies before the turn. He then made five pars on the trot, before scripting a superb finish of four straight birdies.

Smyth, who has won twice this year at The International Series Japan and on the PGA Tour of Australasia, has also played a couple of events on LIV Golf standing in for an injured Paul Casey in Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC.

Among the various LIV Golf stars in the field, Bubba Watson shot a four-under 69, while Korea Golf Club's Doyeob Mun was tied 18th with a 70. Sergio Garcia had a rough day with 74.

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