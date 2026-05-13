Is your face puffy? Neurologist explains what it may reveal about your mental health

The face can reflect what is happening inside your body. One such sign is puffy face, where the face visibly looks swollen, bloated, heavy or slightly tender. Although there are generic reasons for puffiness like crying, poor sleep or salty diet, a puffy face can also demonstrate the status of your mental health.ALSO READ: Struggling with stress eating? Psychiatrist shares 3 hacks to manage cravings and build healthier relationship with food

Know what your puffy face is saying about your health. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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We spoke with Dr Jyoti Bala Sharma, director of neurology at Fortis Noida, who explained that a puffy face can sometimes indicate inadequate stress management, where stress is beginning to affect the body more severely.

In a world that often feels intensely overstimulating, whether due to work deadlines, financial difficulties, illness, or major life changes, almost everyone experiences stress at some point.

However, the neurologist pointed out that the stress in moderate amounts is not necessarily harmful. In fact, it can help motivate you, sharpen concentration, improve performance, and enable you to respond effectively in challenging situations. The problem begins when stress becomes persistent and overwhelming. Over time, chronic stress can start affecting both physical and emotional wellbeing, sometimes even changing how your face looks through puffiness, fatigue, and visible swelling.

What happens inside your body when you are stressed?

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Stress increases the day before exam. (Picture credit: Pexels)

{{^usCountry}} To first understand how stress physically affects the body, it is important to first look at what happens internally when you are stressed. Stress is also biological, not just emotional. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To first understand how stress physically affects the body, it is important to first look at what happens internally when you are stressed. Stress is also biological, not just emotional. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The neurologist described what happens, “During stress, the body releases hormones that prepare us for a ‘fight or flight’ response. Heart rate and breathing increase, muscles tighten, and the body becomes more alert. While useful during emergencies, repeated or prolonged activation of this response can become harmful.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The neurologist described what happens, “During stress, the body releases hormones that prepare us for a ‘fight or flight’ response. Heart rate and breathing increase, muscles tighten, and the body becomes more alert. While useful during emergencies, repeated or prolonged activation of this response can become harmful.” {{/usCountry}}

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Is stress an illness? Addressing this, Dr Jyoti Bala Sharma explained that stress itself is not an illness. However, when poorly managed, it can worsen existing medical conditions and increase the risk of developing new health problems.

Now if you look more closely at the stress, there are two types, as explained by the doctor: short term and long term. Short term is the kind that happens before intense situations like exams, presentations, interviews, or major life events. They actually help you stay alert, focused and productive. But long-term or chronic stress can go on for weeks or even months, and the doctor stated that it may negatively affect the body over time. This type of stress often develops due to constant work pressure, financial stress, relationship problems, illness and emotional trauma.

Side effects of stress

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Stress impacts high blood pressure. (Picture credit: Pexel)

Are there any other side effects of stress aside from puffy face? Addressing this, the doctor explained that chronic stress can affect both physical and emotional wellbeing in multiple ways.

Physically, the neurologist remarked that chronic stress can lead to headaches, muscle tension, high blood pressure, sleep disturbances, digestive problems, fatigue and difficulty concentrating. Over time, persistent stress may even increase the risk of serious conditions such as heart disease, stroke and poor blood sugar control.

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Other than physical problems, stress also worsens mental health, “Stress may contribute to mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression, irritability, anger, and low self-esteem.”

How to manage stress?

Indulge in mindfulness activities like yoga and journaling to reduce stress. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Here are some of the practices through which you can reduce stress, as recommended by the neurologist:

Limit caffeine intake and avoid alcohol and smoking.

Get adequate and regular sleep.

Practice relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation.

Exercise regularly. Even gentle activities like walking can help reduce anxiety and improve overall well-being.

Manage time wisely by prioritizing tasks and breaking large goals into smaller, manageable steps.

Cultivate positive thinking and maintain a balanced perspective.

Take short breaks, spend time with friends and family, and engage in enjoyable activities.

Seek professional help when stress begins to interfere with daily life.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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