Is your morning coffee working against you? Mumbai surgeon shares 1 mistake that can undo all of its health benefits

For many of us, the day doesn’t truly begin until that first sip of coffee kicks in – the familiar ritual we rely on for an instant boost of energy and focus. But what if your morning brew is doing far more than just waking you up? Beyond its caffeine hit, coffee can offer a range of powerful health benefits – if consumed the right way. The catch, however, lies in the details: small, everyday choices in how you prepare your cup could be the difference between turning it into a wellness ally or quietly cancelling out its advantages.

Read more to find out where you're going wrong in preparing coffee.(Unsplash)

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Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is breaking down the benefits of drinking coffee daily – and highlighting the one common mistake that can quietly undo all of its potential gains. In an Instagram video shared on April 21, the surgeon cautions, “There's one drink that could protect your liver. Yet, most Indians are using it to silently damage it instead, and they have no idea. Your morning coffee is either working for you or against you. The difference is smaller than you think.”

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{{^usCountry}} Benefits of black coffee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Benefits of black coffee {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Vora, your morning coffee is more than just a wake-up ritual – it can also offer several meaningful health benefits. He explains that black coffee contains over 1,000 bioactive compounds, compared to the roughly 20 found in a typical multivitamin. These compounds may help protect liver cells, improve insulin sensitivity, and even lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. However, the way you prepare and consume your coffee can ultimately determine whether you reap these benefits or dilute them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Vora, your morning coffee is more than just a wake-up ritual – it can also offer several meaningful health benefits. He explains that black coffee contains over 1,000 bioactive compounds, compared to the roughly 20 found in a typical multivitamin. These compounds may help protect liver cells, improve insulin sensitivity, and even lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. However, the way you prepare and consume your coffee can ultimately determine whether you reap these benefits or dilute them. {{/usCountry}}

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He notes, “Black coffee has over 1,000 bioactive compounds. Your 800 rupee multivitamin has maybe 20. It protects liver cells, sharpens insulin sensitivity, and reduces the risk of Alzheimer's. Every morning, there's a version of this drink that could genuinely be the most powerful thing you consume all day.”

The mistake that can undo benefits

Dr Vora points out that despite its impressive health benefits, many Indians tend to turn coffee into a sugar and milk-heavy beverage. These additions can blunt the absorption of beneficial antioxidants and trigger early blood sugar spikes – often leading to a surge in insulin levels before the day has even properly begun.

The surgeon explains, “The version most of India is drinking is loaded with milk and two spoons of sugar, which blocks antioxidant absorption the moment the milk hits it and spikes insulin before you've even eaten your first meal. I see patients with deteriorating liver reports, creeping blood sugar, and stubborn belly fat. They tell me they eat healthy. They've just been unknowingly undoing the one drink that was working for them.”

Tips to maximise benefits

Opt for plain black coffee, skipping the sugar and creamy add-ons to maximise its benefits.

Don’t drink coffee immediately after waking up – wait at least 90 minutes – to prevent cortisol spikes.

Avoid having coffee after 3:00 pm if you genuinely value your sleep.

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Dr Vora concludes, “This isn't about black coffee versus your coffee. This is about whether what you're drinking every morning is actually medicine or just the idea of it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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