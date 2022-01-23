Ishaan Khatter's rock-climbing pics are proof that he is the Indian Spider-Man

Ishaan Khatter is always up for everything fitness. The actor keeps sharing snippets of his fitness routine on his Instagram profile on a regular basis and some of them are not for the faint-hearted. From acing callisthenic workouts to high intensity workouts, Ishaan can do the impossible. Ishaan also ensures to share dollops of motivation for his Instagram family through his workout picture and videos – they are the fitness inspirations which make us want to grab our gym shoes and run to the gym.

Ishaan Khatter, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of his rock-climbing session and they are witness to the fact that in case Spider-Man is ever made in India, we know who would play the lead role in it. Ishaan recently went for rock climbing and clicked a lot of pictures of his progress. From hanging by the rocks with just one rope for support to acing the routine, all the while being masked up – Ishaan did it all.

In the recent pictures, Ishaan, bare-bodied, can be seen sweating it out while climbing the rocks and finally reaching his destination – the top. Dressed in a grey pair of shorts and green sneakers, ishaan can be seen gripping on to a rock with his legs for support. In another picture, Ishaan can be seen standing on top of the top and looking away from the camera. "Is anyone doing an Indian Spider-Man," asked Ishaan in the caption. He also added these hashtags to his post - #photodump #climbing #spiderman. Take a look:

Rock climbing comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in increasing strength and grip, and also contributes to the overall balance of the body. It also helps in burning the extra calories faster and boosting confidence. Rock-climbing also helps in increasing the sense of community and giving the scope to explore the outdoors.