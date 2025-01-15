Jude Law at 52 is all about embracing his receding hairline and it is just so refreshing: 'So vital to who I am'

Actor Jude Law's receding hairline has been a subject of interest for many years, with some speculating that he's had a hair transplant. However, the actor himself has never publicly confirmed or denied these rumours. In fact, in a recent interview on the Bullseye with Jesse Thorn podcast, Jude, who often sports shorter hairstyles that accentuate his features, opened up about continuing to embrace his changing hairline. Also read | Glow-up from hairline to jawline: Pre-wedding cosmetic treatments for the groom-to-be Actor Jude Law poses with his star on the day he unveiled it on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in December 2024. (File Photo/ REUTERS)

'I've shown it off several times for certain roles'

In fact, he gave Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson's example, and his 'receding hairline' to show his own confident and accepting attitude towards his appearance. Asked about his 'very handsome hair area in the front' and if he'd consider doing something about it 'as there is far more than surgical interventions' available now to regrow hair, the actor said, “It's so vital to who I am.”

He added, “However, I've shown it (his receding hairline) off several times for certain roles, and I have no issue with my pate. My father is bold; and that's a very good question. I think it's one that I'll have to answer when the day comes. One of the many things I love about Jack Nicholson is obviously his performances, his persona, his energy, but was always the receding hairline. It to me made him unbelievably attractive and charismatic, so I'm a big fan of it.”

The host then told the actor his 'front hair is really distinctive and a big part of how unspeakably handsome he is'. Responding to that, the actor said he would 'defend it (his receding hairline) to the last'.

What is receding hairline?

The loss or thinning of hair on the scalp, especially at the front and top of the scalp, starting at the temples, is called a receding hairline. The condition affects more men than women and has a variety of potential causes. A receding hairline can often be reversed with treatment.

In a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sushma Yadav, dermatologist, cosmetologist, hair transplant surgeon and founder of Skinology Centre in Bengaluru shared what you should avoid if dealing receding hairline. Click here to check her recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.