Addressing a receding hairline? Here's what experts recommend you should avoid doing

The loss or thinning of hair on the scalp, especially at the front and top of the scalp, starting at the temples, is called a receding hairline. The condition affects more men than women and has a variety of potential causes. A receding hairline can often be reversed with treatment. Our hairline typically moves a little higher above the forehead as we age. This can start in men in their late teens or early twenties. Once hairline receding has started, it is difficult to stop. Hair loss is often caused by a combination of genetics and ageing. In terms of hair care, dealing with a receding hairline is more than just looking for answers; it requires understanding. Too often we opt for solutions and practices that do more harm than good. While genetics and aging play a significant role in this phenomenon, certain habits and practices can exacerbate the receding the hairline.

Practices to Avoid for Preventing Receding Hairline

Dr Sushma Yadav, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon and Founder of Skinology Centre in Bangalore shared with HT Lifestyle practices that individuals dealing with a receding hairline should absolutely avoid.

1. Not knowing the cause of your hair loss and receding hairline and trying treatments without correcting it. Risk factors are strong family history or genetics, pre-existing autoimmune disorders, extreme levels of persistent stress, poor diet and sleep patterns, obesity, and psychological disturbances so find out what’s causing the receding.

2. Watch out for the early signs like a hairline that starts moving farther away from the face, more skin showing on the frontal scalp, changes in hair density around the face, and spotting a higher forehead because the earlier you take care of it the better it is.

3. Opting for home remedies and not consulting your doctor to get the right treatment.

4. Not paying attention to your health- medical, hormonal, physical and emotional.

5. Using harsh chemical-laden hair products. Using harsh shampoos and excessive conditioners, avoiding treating dandruff or other scalp conditions, or washing too often with extremely hot water can all lead to hair damage and breakage along the hairline.

6. Too many hair styling products and heating tools. It’s not the tool more than how and how often you use these styling products and devices.

7. Brushing your hair too frequently and in the wrong direction.

8. If you smoke then try to quit.

9. Tight hairstyles like a man bun and tight ponytails can cause traction and recede your hairline even more. Pulling hair back tightly into hairstyles that create tension on the hairline, such as tight ponytails, braids, or buns, can strain hair follicles and lead to receding over time.

10. Wearing tight hair bands and accessories like caps can cause serious trouble.

11. Poor diet and sleeping patterns so ensure you have a well-balanced diet rich in essential nutrients like iron, zinc, vitamin D, and biotin, which promotes healthy hair growth

12. Unhealthy scalp. You are what you eat so your scalp is what you use on that. Frequent washing, and cleaning of the extra grease, oil and debris is important. Treat if you have any underlying scalp issues and then think of the other problems.

Don'ts and Do's for Receding Hairline

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr. Mayur R Shetty, Consultant Cosmetics and Plastic Surgery, Narayana Health City Bangalore shared with HT Lifestyle some important dos and don'ts that people with receding hairline should be aware of.

Don'ts

1. Avoid excessive use of hairstyling products

Frequent use of hairstyling products like gel, wax, or hairspray can weaken the hair shaft and lead to hair breakage. Opt for more natural hairstyling agents such as coconut oil which helps in styling and also nourishes the hair

2. Never pull or tug at your hair

Pulling or tugging at your hair, whether through tight hairstyles, ponytails, or braids, can cause stress on the hair follicles and contribute to hair loss. One should opt for looser hairstyles that don't put excessive strain on your hair. Traumatic hair loss is a common cause of balding

3. Avoid excessive heat styling

Regular use of heating tools such as straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers can damage the hair follicles and lead to hair loss. If possible, let your hair air dry and limit heat styling to special occasions.

4. Stay away from harsh chemical treatments

Chemical treatments like perming, relaxing, or colouring can weaken the hair shaft and cause breakage. Consult a dermatologist to know what products and treatments are best suitable for you

5. Avoid excessive tension on the hairline

Constantly wearing hats, helmets, or headbands that tightly grip your hairline can contribute to hair loss. Allow your scalp some breathing space by opting for looser-fitting headgear or reducing their usage when possible. Friction and trauma can damage follicles

6. Refrain from excessive brushing or combing

Overbrushing or combing your hair can weaken the hair strands and lead to breakage, especially when done on wet hair. Opt for wide-toothed combs or brushes with softer bristles to minimize damage.

Do’s

1. Maintain a balanced diet

A healthy diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins is essential for promoting hair growth. Include foods like fish, eggs, nuts, fruits, and vegetables to provide your hair with essential nutrients. If you are a vegetarian then green leafy vegetables and sprouts give you the proteins and vitamins that you require to maintain healthy hair

2. Practice good scalp hygiene

Keep your scalp clean by regularly washing your hair with a mild shampoo. Avoid excessive scrubbing or using hot water, as it can strip away natural oils and irritate the scalp. Water at room temperature is the best and make sure you check the hardness of water at your source and give the treatment required as necessary

3. Consider hair care supplements

Hair care supplements, such as biotin or vitamins for hair health, if suitable should be taken. These supplements may help strengthen your hair from within. Do consult your dermatologist or plastic surgeon on what supplements are suitable for you

4. Manage stress levels: Chronic stress can contribute to hair loss. Engage in stress-management techniques like exercise, meditation, or hobbies to promote overall well-being, including the health of your hair.

"If one notices excessive hair loss or a receding hairline, they should consult a plastic surgeon or a dermatologist. Hair regrowth takes time, and individual results may vary. It's important to have realistic expectations and understand that consistent care and maintenance as well as lifestyle changes are key to promoting healthy hair growth. At NH Aesthetic Clinic we provide the whole spectrum of hair restoration treatments such as PRP, GFC, hair Botox and hair transplantation in a safe and ethical manner," concludes Dr. Shetty.