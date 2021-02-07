IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Kaizen method to cut back sugar consumption
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Kaizen method to cut back sugar consumption

There is nothing dramatic about this Japanese method, Kaizen, yet it works.
READ FULL STORY
By Medha Shri Dahiya, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:17 AM IST

What does that popular nursery rhyme tell us? “Johnny, Johnny… Eating Sugar?” Well, even a little child knows refined sugar is unhealthy but no one can keep their hands off it. I have been meaning to reduce my refined sugar intake but the cravings have been dragging my hand back to the jar each time. This once I forced myself to not take it for two days. Those were the two most difficult days. I developed headache and nausea. All that, until I discovered the Kaizen method to cut back my sugar consumption. The Japanese philosophy is very doable. But first understanding the science behind sugar cravings.

Why is sugar bad for us?

Too much of anything is bad, sugar included. While we do need sugar and sugar is found in a lot of healthy food and of course fruits. It is no secret that refined sugar and added sugar found in processed food (including bread, soups, aerated drinks) can lead to a host of very serious health issues and lifestyle diseases. Obesity, fat deposition, erratic blood sugar level, complicating the type 2 diabetes are just some of the problems it creates.

Sugar is addictive

Back then I didn’t know sugar is possibly as addictive as cocaine, according to a provocative research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. The research created quite a storm, some came forward to dispute it. But there is no denying that it affects the reward center in brain. I have personally experienced the craving and ‘withdrawal symptoms’. And if you are here reading this article, you have too.

Why the cravings?

Refined sugar is 99.4 to 99.7% calories, it has no vitamin, no protein, no minerals, nor fats. What does it have though? Carbohydrates. So when you consume sugar, it spikes the blood glucose level giving an instant energy boost, and later, a steep sugar crash which leads to cravings.

Kaizen method that helped cut back sugar

I tried a lot of ways to bring down my sugar consumption. The only thing that worked for me was the Kaizen method. I discovered it in Sarah Harvey’s book, Kaizen, which is about the Japanese method for transforming habits one small habit at a time.

What is Kaizen method?

The Japanese philosophy Kaizen can be roughly translated to ‘good change’ or ‘improvement’, says Harvey. The Kaizen method is about taking very small steps towards your goal rather than attempting a dramatic makeover. And it can be applied to any aspect of life, including reducing sugar consumption.

Kaizen method to reduce sugar

It’s very simple. Just cut down your intake by a quarter. And then after a few days, reduce another quarter. And so on, until you have reached the quantity you think is fine. It’s that simple.

Kaizen method to reduce sugar in tea

Suppose you want to cut down on adding sugar to your tea. Don’t just stop adding sugar totally. Add your regular amount of sugar, just ensure it is ¼ less. Your brain won’t even notice it. You’ll still enjoy your regular taste. And once you are ready, in a few days, cut back ¼ more.

Just apply this same Kaizen method to other food habits. If you are addicted to the sugar in fizzy drinks, just reduce the amount you take in a go by 1/4th; after a week, 1/4th more. That way, in four weeks you’ll be able to win over your cravings.

How cutting back sugar helped

When I reduced my sugar intake, I slept better, skin looked better, I felt better. I felt less groggy in the day, ate healthier, made mindful food choices because I had no cravings. Now, I am no medical professional, but I did try a lot of ways to have a healthier lifestyle. Kaizen definitely worked.

About the author: Medha Shri Dahiya is editorial chief of os.me and a mindful living enthusiast

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Masaba Gupta talks about workouts and meals(Instagram/masabagupta)
Masaba Gupta talks about workouts and meals(Instagram/masabagupta)
health

Food and fitness: Masaba Gupta gets candid about body transformation

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently had a question-answer session on Instagram where she spoke about her body transformation in grave detail. From what she eats in a day to how may times she works out, the designer revealed a lot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Kaizen method to cut back sugar consumption

By Medha Shri Dahiya, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:17 AM IST
There is nothing dramatic about this Japanese method, Kaizen, yet it works.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandira Bedi does 1,000 squats(Instagram/mandirabedi)
Mandira Bedi does 1,000 squats(Instagram/mandirabedi)
health

Mandira Bedi started her weekend with 1,000 squats, you can read that again

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:27 AM IST
  • Mandira Bedi recently shared a video that showed the actor starting her day by doing 1,000 squats in one go. The mother-of-two is a true fitness enthusiast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how calorie label on alcohol drinks may affect obesity(Unsplash)
Here's how calorie label on alcohol drinks may affect obesity(Unsplash)
health

There might be a connection between calorie label on alcohol drinks and obesity

ANI, Liverpool
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:11 AM IST
A new study has shown that the more knowledge a customer has about the caloric content of his drink, the more it has an effect on his consumption of alcohol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study on mice suggests childhood diet has lifelong impact(Unsplash)
Study on mice suggests childhood diet has lifelong impact(Unsplash)
health

What you ate as a child has a lifelong impact on your health, says new study

ANI, California
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:26 AM IST
A recent study has shown that the kind of food that one consumes as a child has a lifelong impact on them. If a child eats a lot of fat and sugar, it can alter their microbiome for life, even if they start eating healthier later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study, now published in JAMA Pediatrics, is described as groundbreaking in its field.(Unsplash)
The study, now published in JAMA Pediatrics, is described as groundbreaking in its field.(Unsplash)
health

Risk of retinal disease halved in premature infants through supplements

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:56 PM IST
A Swedish study led by the University of Gothenburg shows that risk for a severe form of retinopathy of prematurity, which can cause blindness in extremely premature babies, was halved when the newborns were given a new supplement combining various fatty acids.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'The Annals of Thoracic Surgery'.(Pixabay)
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'The Annals of Thoracic Surgery'.(Pixabay)
health

More patient deaths and fewer heart surgeries linked to 'Covid effect'

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Researchers during a new study have found a sharp decline in overall heart surgery volume and an unexplained increase in deaths after coronary artery bypass grafting, due to the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Given the high unemployment levels reported during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is concern about the pandemic's potential to similarly widen socioeconomic inequality.(Unsplash)
Given the high unemployment levels reported during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is concern about the pandemic's potential to similarly widen socioeconomic inequality.(Unsplash)
health

Vulnerable people harder hit by Covid aftermath

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Researchers report how the Covid-19 pandemic has increased socioeconomic inequality in the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how grape consumption may protect against UV damage to skin

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Study subjects showed increased resistance to sunburn and a reduction in markers of UV damage at the cellular level. Natural components found in grapes known as polyphenols are thought to be responsible for these beneficial effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although the virus hasn’t caused young people as much physical harm, it has left many of them facing not just learning loss but significant emotional distress — be it lack of motivation, anxiety, withdrawal or even suicidal thoughts.(Pixabay)
Although the virus hasn’t caused young people as much physical harm, it has left many of them facing not just learning loss but significant emotional distress — be it lack of motivation, anxiety, withdrawal or even suicidal thoughts.(Pixabay)
health

Teens are suffering in lockdown isolation. Can tech help?

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:55 PM IST
TikTok and Netflix probably won’t help kids feel much better. But other apps might.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the scientists, including those from the University of Cambridge in the UK, this region coincides with the likely origin of bat-borne ancestors of the two viruses -- SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2.(Unsplash)
According to the scientists, including those from the University of Cambridge in the UK, this region coincides with the likely origin of bat-borne ancestors of the two viruses -- SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2.(Unsplash)
health

Climate change may have influenced emergence of coronavirus, says study

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:52 PM IST
A new study says the global crisis triggered by the release of greenhouse gasses likely altered the distribution of bat species that carry these pathogens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study published in the journal Science shows that after studying human immune cells, the researchers found that such cells have a natural alarm system that detects the activity of a specific HIV protein.(Unsplash)
A study published in the journal Science shows that after studying human immune cells, the researchers found that such cells have a natural alarm system that detects the activity of a specific HIV protein.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Drugs that trigger alarm could lead to new HIV therapies

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine have identified a potential way to eradicate the latent HIV infection that lies dormant inside infected immune cells.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet does Warrior I pose in new post(Instagram/anshukayoga)
Rakul Preet does Warrior I pose in new post(Instagram/anshukayoga)
health

Rakul Preet Singh does the Virabhadrasana, gives us weekend workout motivation

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • Rakul Preet Singh's latest fitness post is all the workout motivation that we need to start our weekend on a fitter note. We have gotten our Yoga mats out, what about you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Healthy people infected with Covid for sake of science should be paid: Experts

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:32 AM IST
A new study has assessed the ethics of paying participants to take part in so-called 'Human Infection Challenge Studies' (HICS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Covid-19: Substance abuse, mental health issues up in obese people amid pandemic

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Obesity-related health conditions include heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer that are some of the leading causes of preventable, premature death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP