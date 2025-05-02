Kareena Kapoor channels modern begum of Pataudi as she wears the most romantic blue saree to WAVES 2025

Kareena Kapoor has a soft spot for florals. When she is not wearing lehengas with floral embroidery or jackets with flower motifs, the actor is making a case for floral sarees that are perfect for parties, festive celebrations as well as formal events. Case in point: Kareena Kapoor's blue and orange floral print saree with matching sleeveless blouse from the designer label, Atelier Shikaarbagh. Also read | Alia Bhatt's Maharashtrian look in peach saree to Shahid and Mira twinning in white: WAVES 2025 day 1 best looks Kareena Kapoor's classic saree look at WAVES 2025 evoked nostalgia. (Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor)

How much does Kareena's saree cost?

Kareena took to Instagram on May 2 to share photos of her eye-catching ethnic look for the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai. The chiffon saree sells for Rs. 26,500 on the brand's website.

Kareena added a luxe feel to her saree, which was adorned with vibrant floral motifs in shades of orange, beige and brown, with her accessories. Her diamond and pearl stud earrings added a touch of sparkle to the elegant ethnic look. Her hair was styled in loose waves that were half-pulled-up, and her makeup was natural, dewy, soft, yet glamorous.

The entire looks can remind you of the modern Maharani aesthetic, aced my Maharani Gayatri Devi or even Princess Diya Kumari. This looks is perfect for Kareena, who is also the begum of Pataudi, married to Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena shares pics on Instagram

Kareena was one of the speakers on day 2 of the summit taking place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. She wrote in her caption, “So honoured to be part of a panel discussion at the WAVES Summit, where India isn't just part of the global entertainment conversation, we're driving it. India is fast emerging as a superpower in the global entertainment industry and this is the beginning of a creative movement that will define the future.”

More about the event

According to a statement by the PMO, WAVES 2025 is a first-of-its-kind summit in India. With a tagline of 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries', it will attract participation from over 90 countries, over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and over 350 startups. The four-day summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors, including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.