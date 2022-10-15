Karishma Tanna’s Saturday workout is all about being calm and relaxed

Karishma Tanna’s workout videos are goals. The actor hardly misses a day from the gym and ensures to share snippets from her gym routine on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From high intensity workouts to relaxing and taking a break with a yoga routine, Karishma’s workout diaries are varied and very informative. Karishma, who celebrated Navratri in style, is back to the gym to get in shape before she lets her hair down for the upcoming Diwali season. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her workout diaries and each of them ensures to motivate us to hit the gym and start being serious about our health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: ‘No excuse’ is good enough to make Karishma Tanna skip her fitness routine

Karishma Tanna started the weekend on a workout high with a slow routine to relax her muscles and kickstart the weekend on a good note. The actor shared a short video from her gym diaries where she can be seen taking up multiple exercises with the help of the resistance belt. In the start of the video, Karishma can be seen performing squats while being controlled by the resistance belt at the knees. Then she can be seen performing a leg routine and moving her legs against the belt. In the last part of the video, the actor can be seen going a notch higher and using a tire to balance her legs with the help of her trainer. “Calm down because it’s Saturdayyy,” Karishma captioned her video. Take a look at her post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karishma’s leg workout at the gym comes with multiple health benefits. Performing workouts with the help of the resistance belt helps in targeting muscle groups of the entire body and adapting to multiple fitness levels. Squats help in burning mega calories and strengthening the tendons, bones and ligaments around the leg muscles. Workout with gym tires help in boosting power development and contributing to overall physical strength of the body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}