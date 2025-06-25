Woman dies of cancer at 23 despite 80% survival chance; her brothers are now blaming mom’s anti-medicine theories for it

Kate Shemirani's daughter, Paloma, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer. Despite doctors informing her that she had an 80 percent chance of survival with chemotherapy, Paloma refused treatment and instead opted for alternative therapies, reportedly under her mother's influence. She died in July 2024 at the age of 23. Also read | World Cancer Day 2025: Cancer spreads from person to person? Here are 4 most common myths and facts about the disease Kate Shemirani's daughter Paloma was diagnosed with cancer. Paloma's brothers blame their mother’s anti-medicine conspiracy theories for her death. (Pic courtesy: Gofundme.com)

Brothers' accusations

In a June 23 interview with BBC Panorama, Paloma's brothers, Gabriel and Sebastian Shemirani, blamed their mother Kate's anti-medicine conspiracy theories for her death. They said that Kate's influence led Paloma to reject chemotherapy and medical treatment. Kate Shemirani is a former nurse whose registration was cancelled reportedly due to promoting misinformation about Covid-19.

Kate styles herself as 'the Natural Nurse' on social media and has 'been known to spread conspiracy theories and once-fringe anti-medicine views to millions' – which her sons believe contributed to Paloma's decision to refuse cancer treatment. Paloma's elder brother Sebastian said: “My sister has passed away as a direct consequence of my mum's actions and beliefs and I don't want anyone else to go through the same pain or loss that I have.”

'I wasn't able to stop my sister from dying'

The brothers alleged that their mother texted Paloma's boyfriend, Ander, saying, "TELL PALOMA NOT TO SIGN [OR] VERBALLY CONSENT TO CHEMO OR ANY TREATMENT". The brothers further said they hope they can help prevent other deaths like Paloma's, and they believe social media companies should take stronger action against medical misinformation.

“I wasn't able to stop my sister from dying. But it would mean the world to me if I could make it that she wasn't just another in a long line of people that die in this way,” Gabriel said.

According to her sons, Kate's anti-medicine views were accelerated in 2012, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Even though she had the tumour removed through surgery, she credited alternative therapies for her recovery and reportedly shared online how she used a programme including juices and coffee enemas to become 'cancer-free'.

Kate Shemirani's response to son's claims

Kate has not directly responded to the allegations made against her by her sons in connection with Paloma's death, but has publicly blamed the NHS (National Health Service) for her daughter's death.

She and her ex-husband, Faramarz Shemirani, reportedly said they have evidence that Paloma died due to medical interventions without a confirmed diagnosis or lawful consent. However, the BBC reported it had seen no evidence to support these claims.

Paloma's death highlights that it's essential to rely on credible sources and consult with healthcare professionals for accurate information about cancer. To combat cancer, it is crucial to stop believing common myths. Click here to learn about the nine most prevalent misconceptions about the disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.