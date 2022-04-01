Katrina Kaif's trainer demonstrates glute exercises. Watch video here

Glute exercises are beneficial in keeping the body upright and pushing it forward. It also helps in developing the pelvic alignment and improving the balance of the body. Glute exercises, when performed on a daily basis, helps in driving the body during physical activities such as walking and running. Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who is known for training several Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu, Vaani Kapoor and Sophie Choudry among others, shared a short video demonstrating 4 glute exercises that can be performed at home without the need of any equipment.

Yasmin started her routine with Reverse Lunge and Kick where she can be seen performing lunges and then swiftly getting up and performing high kicks. She can be seen repeatedly performing the exercise. The second glute exercise demonstrated by Yasmin was Spiderman Climb. In the video, Yasmin can be seen positioning her body in a plank position and then moving her one leg towards her hands while stretching the other one. The third exercise was Squat Jump. Yasmin demonstrated the routine by jumping and then getting back to a squat position while touching the yoga mat with both hands. In the end of the video, Yasmin can be seen performing Glute Bridge Walking where she can be seen positioning her body in the Bridge position and slowly moving her legs alternately in the walking position. These are the four exercises demonstrated by Yasmin:

Reverse Lunge and Kick

Spiderman Climb

Squat Jump

Glute Bridge Walking

Glute exercises help in developing the entire posterior chain – this further helps in preventing injuries and providing support for a wide range of fitness routines. It also helps in improving the posture of the body and relieving the body of back pain. Glute exercises also help in building strength for the buttocks and hips, thereby developing support for the lower back.