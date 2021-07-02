Katrina Kaif, Saba Pataudi are all praises as Sara Ali Khan raises fitness goals

Making fans prioritise fitness like never before, since it is “as imperative as quenching your thirst”, Sara Ali Khan dropped yet another workout video and Katrina Kaif and Saba Pataudi were all praises. Looking too hot to handle in all black athleisure wear, Sara set the Internet on fire as she performed a slew of exercises with and without gym equipments, leaving fans with no option but to soak in her contagious workout motivation this Friday.

Taking to her social media handle, the Bollywood actor shared the video featuring her donning a black sports bra, teamed with a pair of black tights and a pair of black loafers with hair pulled back into a ponytail to ace the athleisure look. The video opens to the diva acing squats with her hands raised, followed by a round of pushups, jumping squats, weightlifting, bunny hopping on a treadmill, some Yoga asanas, kettle bell workout and pilates on a Swiss or gym ball.

She captioned the video, “Wake up. Jump up. Push up Head up. Burn up. Level up #SaraKaSaraReel (sic).” The fitness video instantly grabbed close to 4 lakh views while still going strong.

Quick to respond, Katrina commented, “Oh reza s treadmill bunny hops (sic),” referring to Reza Katani, Bollywood celebrities’ fitness trainer who is often seen making not only her but also Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and others sweat the hard way in the gym. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan’s sister and Sara’s aunt, Saba Pataudi gushed, “Fit and Fabulous...I'm super impressed (sic).”

Katrina Kaif and Saba Pataudi's comments on Sara Ali Khan's fitness video(Instagram/saraalikhan95)

Last month, Sara Ali Khan dropped her brand new fitness programme on International Yoga Day 2021 where she emphasized on fat loss workout routine. Ever since then, the 25-year-old has been sharing glimpses of her warm up workout sessions and some grilling exercises which can be easily performed at one’s home or gym and that is all the health motivation we need to take us through the rest of the week.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter