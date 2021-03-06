IND USA
Katrina Kaif shares unseen workout video(Instagram/ katrinakaif)
Katrina Kaif shares unseen workout video(Instagram/ katrinakaif)
health

Katrina Kaif takes squats up a notch with resistance band in new fitness video

  • Katrina Kaif recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and shared never seen before images and videos with her fans. She also posted about her healthy breakfast and intense fitness routine.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:52 PM IST

During a recent Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram, Katrina Kaif gave fans a whiff of unseen pictures and videos. Her followers asked her for images of various things such as her breakfast, her last vacation, the last time she was angry and glimpses of her workout session. The Zero actor happily obliged and posted a lot of clips and images on her stories.

Her workout video from those stories shows the actor wearing an all-black ensemble. Katrina chose a halter-neck sports bra with cutout details in the back. She teamed it with a pair of matching Yoga pants and flaunted her toned figure. The actor maintained the all-black feel with her accessories as well as she opted for a pair of black gloves and matching shoes. To complete the look, she tied her hair in a plait and we love it.

Katrina Kaif shares exercise clip(Instagram stories/katrinakaif )
Katrina Kaif shares exercise clip(Instagram stories/katrinakaif )

The clip shows Katrina doing reps of squats and she took the difficulty of the session a notch higher by wearing a resistance band on her thighs. This video inspired us to start working out as well and have a fit weekend, what about you? The actor even posted a picture of her healthy breakfast fruit salad which included strawberries, blueberries and avocado.

Katrina Kaif shares image of her breakfast(Instagram story/katrinakaif )
Katrina Kaif shares image of her breakfast(Instagram story/katrinakaif )

Katrina is quite famous for her extreme workout sessions and often shares awe-generating images and videos of herself with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala hitting it hard in the gym. Check out some of them:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen on the screen in the 2019 release Bharat opposite Salman Khan. Her upcoming projects include Sooryavanshi in which she will be seen romancing Akshay Kumar. She is also currently shooting for Phone Bhoot in which Katrina will be sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

katrina kaif workout video celebrity fitness
