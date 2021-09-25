Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Khushi Kapoor's first try at yoga's Warrior II on Pilates Reformer, see all pics
health

Khushi Kapoor's first try at yoga's Warrior II on Pilates Reformer, see all pics

Khushi Kapoor's first try at yoga's Warrior II pose on the Pilates Reformer is proof of her balance and strength. The 20-year-old chose a pink sports bra and shorts for the difficult routine.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor's first try at yoga's Warrior II on Pilates Reformer, see all pics(Instagram/@namratapurohit)

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor is an avid Pilates enthusiast just like her sister and Bollywood actor, Janhvi Kapoor. Both the sisters are often snapped outside the Pilates studio in Mumbai and even post workout pictures and videos of hitting the grind. Khushi's latest photos at the gym will motivate you to include an energising routine in your weekend.

Bollywood's favourite Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit, who works with celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Amit Sadh and more, took to Instagram recently to share pictures of Khushi nailing a yoga pose on the Pilates Reformer. The 20-year-old did the Warrior II pose or the Virabhadrasana II.

Namrata posted Khushi's photos on the gram with the caption, "@khushi05k in the midst of the warrior on the Reformer! Her first try at Vinyasa Yoga on the Reformer and she did pretty well. These exercises on the Reformer require a lot of control, balance and strength."

Take a look at the post:

Khushi, dressed in a blush pink sports bra with racerback details and baggy workout shorts, practised the Warrior II pose on the Reformer. Doing the asana on the Pilates equipment raised the difficulty level of the exercise. However, Khushi nailed it perfectly. According to Namrata, this was Khushi's first try at Vinyasa Yoga on the Reformer, and she did 'pretty well'. Vinyasa Yoga, an approach to yoga where one moves from one pose directly into the next, requires control, balance, and strength.

Benefits of Warrior II pose:

Practising the Warrior II pose or the Virabhadrasana II stretches hips, groin and shoulders. It helps open up the chest and lungs, stimulates abdominal organs, and improves circulation and respiration. It also energises tired limbs and develops balance and stability.

So, are you trying this yoga asana today?

