Kiara Advani works on her abs in new fitness clip, does leg raises, seen yet?

There are a few celebrities who rarely share snippets from their gym sessions, but whenever they do, those videos go viral and leave their followers feeling lazy. Kiara Advani is one such actor. Not long ago, a clip of her nailing an intense session with her trainer had surfaced on the internet and it left us breathless, her latest clip is also doing the same.

Kiara posted a video on her Instagram stories that showed the actor lying on a bench in her gym. For the session, she opted to wear a lime yellow halter-neck top which she teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants. The actor completed her look with a pair of grey sneakers and tied her hair in a ponytail. In the clip, Kiara can be seen doing slow leg raises while holding one end on the bench.

The story was originally posted by her trainer with the caption, "Slow and steady does it - next we work on those dragon flys @kiaraaliaadvani? (sic)." This video made us want to get up and exercise a little.

Kiara Advani does leg raises (Instagram story/ kiaraaliaadvani)

Now let's talk a little about the benefits of leg raises:

It is one of the most effective exercises for lower abs. It also helps to lose weight from the legs and lower abdomen by toning those muscles. Not just that, it even strengthens these muscles along with the hamstrings, calf muscles and glutes. The best part - it can be done anywhere, even while lying the bed.

Check out some of the other workout videos of Kiara:

On the work front, the actor is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Her upcoming projects also include Shershaah in which she will be seen sharing screen space with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra along with the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

