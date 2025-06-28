Kidney cysts vs. kidney tumour: Urologist shares how to spot the differences

Often kidney cyst and kidney tumour induce the same kind of fear. But according to Dr. Sumit Bansal, consultant – urology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, they are distinctly different. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sumit Bansal said, “They vary significantly in their nature and implications, even though some of the symptoms overlap. Understanding the distinction between the two conditions is important for early detection.” Also read | Ayurveda for kidney: 7 reasons for kidney disease in women, Ayurvedic tips that can help in managing them Know the early warning signs of kidney cysts and kidney tumour.(Shutterstock)

What are kidney cysts?

“Kidney cysts are water-filled cavities in the kidney. Simple cysts are not cancerous and usually do not cause any problems, but if the cyst has a solid component or it has septa that get enhanced on contrast CT scan, then these cysts are cancerous,” the urologist said. He added, while symptoms are generally not noticeable, if a cyst grows large enough, you may experience these symptoms:

Abdominal pain : A cyst is characterized by dull pain in the side, back or upper abdomen. It may come and go or feel like pressure rather than sharp pain.

: A cyst is characterized by dull pain in the side, back or upper abdomen. It may come and go or feel like pressure rather than sharp pain. Fever or chills : An infected cyst presents itself with fever, chills, or even high blood pressure if kidney function is affected.

: An infected cyst presents itself with fever, chills, or even high blood pressure if kidney function is affected. Changes in urination patterns: Cysts can press on the urinary tract, leading you to urinate more frequently. You may also experience a burning sensation while urinating. Also read | Signs of kidney stones to watch out for, prevention and treatment tips

Know how to spot differences between kidney cysts and kidney tumour.(Freepik)

What is a kidney tumour?

"Kidney tumour is an abnormal growth of tissue arising from the kidneys. In the majority of cases, kidney tumour is asymptomatic and detected incidentally on ultrasound or if a CT scan is done for other reasons,” said Dr. Sumit Bansal. Some of the early warning signs of kidney tumour are:

Blood in the urine : This is a symptom of an advanced tumor. Urine may appear pink or red. Sometimes, blood may not be visible to the naked eye.

: This is a symptom of an advanced tumor. Urine may appear pink or red. Sometimes, blood may not be visible to the naked eye. Pain in the side or the lower back : Persistent pain may occur if the tumor grows large and presses on surrounding tissues. People may also notice a lump in the abdominal region.

: Persistent pain may occur if the tumor grows large and presses on surrounding tissues. People may also notice a lump in the abdominal region. Unexplained weight loss: Sudden and unexplained weight loss is often accompanied by fatigue, anaemia, and fever in case of a kidney tumor

Spotting the differences:

Cysts are usually non-cancerous, while solid tumors are usually malignant.

Cysts grow slowly and do not interfere with the surrounding tissue. In contrast, cancerous tumors grow aggressively and may even spread to surrounding tissues. Also read | Kidney failure: Top reasons why it happens; warning symptoms

Cysts require no treatment unless symptoms become pronounced, but tumors may require extensive treatment in the form of surgery, like radical or partial nephrectomy (removal of the kidney or part of it), which is frequently needed for tumors.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.