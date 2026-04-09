Kriti Sanon reveals what motivates her to workout; shares 1 healthy habit she always follows

At the age of 35, actor Kriti Sanon is a popular fitness icon in Bollywood. However, she has not always been a great fitness freak. The revelation was made by the Do Patti star herself in the premiere episode of the Amazon MX Player talk show, Famously Fit with Sophie, which was released on March 27.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon during the wedding reception of singer Stebin Ben and actor Nupur Sanon, in Mumbai on January 13, 2026. (PTI)

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Hailing from a New Delhi-based Punjabi family, Kriti told host Sophie Choudry that she never used to work out back home. What she needed was something that would push her to take fitness seriously.

Kriti Sanon’s workout revelation

“I need to have a goal. If I have to look a certain way…in Raabta, I had started working out very hard at that time. I had to look a certain way. There was this period of reincarnation thing,” is how Kriti spoke of the time she started properly working out. “That’s when I really started working out…I realised what is good and what is not good for me.”

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{{^usCountry}} Prior to that, however, the actor did have one healthy habit, which she believes helped her stay fit - walking. As many youngsters can undoubtedly relate, Kriti had the habit of walking, especially while speaking on the phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prior to that, however, the actor did have one healthy habit, which she believes helped her stay fit - walking. As many youngsters can undoubtedly relate, Kriti had the habit of walking, especially while speaking on the phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In her words, “One habit that I have always had is walking and talking. The moment I pick up a call, I just start walking. It’s like sometimes my parents have to come and be like, sit!” Health benefits of walking {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her words, “One habit that I have always had is walking and talking. The moment I pick up a call, I just start walking. It’s like sometimes my parents have to come and be like, sit!” Health benefits of walking {{/usCountry}}

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Walking is an excellent form of exercise that is low-intensity and yet provides significant benefits to our cardiovascular health. However, the positive effects of walking are not limited to just that.

In an Instagram post in April 2025, Dr Amy Shah, MD and nutrition specialist with over 20 years of experience, listed five benefits of walking that are not related to cardiovascular health. They are listed as follows:

Walking helps the brain to grow. As Dr Amy pointed out, “When you're a teen, your brain is still growing, but for adults, the brain only grows when you do certain things, and walking is one of them. Forty minutes, three times a week, says a study.” Walking improves emotions by boosting dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin. Walking helps in releasing endorphins into the body, which blocks out pain and helps us feel good. Studies show that walking helps manage stress and increase energy. Walking also increases neuroplasticity, which helps us learn things and adapt to change.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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