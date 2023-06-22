Laughter is often referred to as the best medicine due to its numerous health benefits and from a physiological perspective, laughter triggers the release of endorphins, the body's natural feel-good chemicals, which lead to an instant boost in mood and a reduction in stress and anxiety. Laughter also stimulates the immune system by increasing the production of antibodies and activating immune cells, thereby enhancing overall immunity.

Laugh out loud: 6 science-based health reasons why you should start laughing today (Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels)

According to health experts, laughter promotes cardiovascular health by improving blood flow, reducing blood pressure and increasing oxygenation. It also exercises the muscles of the diaphragm and abdominal region, providing a mini-workout for the body.

Moreover, laughter has been shown to alleviate pain by releasing natural painkillers and distracting individuals from discomfort. It improves social connections, fostering positive relationships and a sense of belonging, which positively impacts mental well-being hence, laughter's health benefits encompass physical, emotional, and social dimensions, making it a valuable and enjoyable therapeutic tool.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sanjeev Jain, Jt. Managing Director at Akums and Drugs Pharmaceuticals, shared, “Stress is an inevitable part of a busy, modern life. However, it is important to mitigate it where we can so that we keep a healthy mindset. Several studies have shown laughter can decrease stress hormones in the blood, increase our “feel-good” chemicals (endorphins), and boost our immune system. Research also says that introducing some laughter into work life can contribute to productivity, and further strengthen workplace bonds.”

He revealed, “More recently, laughter and humour have been utilised as a technique in cognitive- behavioural therapy for making physical, psychological, and social relationships healthy, thereby ultimately improving the quality of life. There is also an alternative mind/body practice based on the concept, called “laughter yoga,” which is steadily gaining in popularity across the country and globe. The practice is a combination of laughing exercises and yoga breathing, often held in a group setting. The results have shown significant improvements in positive emotions and reductions in the symptoms of stress and anxiety as well improved quality of sleep.”

Most of us would agree that a good laugh makes us feel better, which is why they say “laughter is the best medicine”. Sanjeev Jain listed six science-backed reasons why you should start laughing today -

Boosts the immune system: Laughter boosts the immune system by decreasing stress hormones and increasing immune cells and infection-fighting antibodies, thus improving your resistance to disease. Laughter also stimulates the lymphatic system and helps the body further eliminate waste and toxins from the body’s tissues. Lowers stress: Laughter can encourage an overall sense of wellbeing by stimulating a rush of stress-busting hormones like epinephrine and dopamine. A good, hearty laugh also oxygenates the body and provides a physical and emotional release; leaving the muscles more relaxed afterward. Encourages heart health: Laughing increases your heart rate and the amount of oxygen in your blood. It acts as a great exercise and benefits health the same way as an hour’s morning walk does. It pumps the heart and cushions the blood vessels. This can improve vascular function and decrease the risk of a heart attack. Burns calories: A common side effect of chronic stress is weight gain. By no means is laughter a replacement for regular exercise, however, a research conducted by Vanderbilt University Medical Center revealed that laughing for 10 to 15 minutes a day burns between 10 and 40 calories and also reduces the stress hormones that cause weight gain. Feel Better: A good joke, a funny movie, or just seeing something silly can distract you from your pain and make you feel better, at least for a while. Laughing provides distractions from stressful situations and gives your brain time to rest from worrying. Strengthens bonds: Laughter connects us with others. Most people find that laughter is contagious. A shared laugh with friends, family or a coworker can help you feel more connected to that person and form a strong and lasting bond.

Integrating more laughter into your life

Sanjeev Jain concluded, “Amidst the seriousness of life, we often overlook the significance of incorporating laughter into our daily routines. Instead of dwelling on life's stressful moments, let's embrace them with humour. Engaging in activities that relieve stress, such as watching funny videos, dining out, or hosting game nights with friends, can make a notable difference. Even on days when humour feels elusive, simply finding a few reasons to smile can brighten our outlook. Laughter possesses the incredible ability to heal, foster stronger relationships and enhance both our physical and emotional well-being. It is truly a remarkable resource for overcoming challenges and embracing a healthier, happier life.”