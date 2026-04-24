Lifestyle expert shares top 5 foods that help stay cool and healthy in summer: Cucumber, mint, and more

In the scorching summer heat, everyone looks forward to foods that are cool and refreshing. However, the popular tendency of reaching for cold drinks, cold water, ice creams, and similar foods loaded with sugar is wrong, according to integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho.

Cucumber and mint should be part of our summer diet. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on April 23, Luke shared that these foods only cool the mouth and not the body. “If you actually want to reduce body heat, which is actually important for your health, your skin, your hair, your gut, and your immunity, you need foods that support hydration, electrolytes, and digestion,” he added.

He went on to list the top five foods that actually cool down the body in a healthy manner. They are as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Cucumber {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Cucumber {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cucumber is mostly water, and among the best fruits for cooling and hydration. It is also low in calories and rich in micronutrients. In Luke’s words, “Cucumber is 95 percent water, provides instant hydration and is great for collagen support. It contains potassium, prevents dehydration, is light on digestion, low-calorie, and reduces internal heat.” He suggests eating the fruit raw, with a pinch of salt or in salads, even with curd. 2. Coconut water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cucumber is mostly water, and among the best fruits for cooling and hydration. It is also low in calories and rich in micronutrients. In Luke’s words, “Cucumber is 95 percent water, provides instant hydration and is great for collagen support. It contains potassium, prevents dehydration, is light on digestion, low-calorie, and reduces internal heat.” He suggests eating the fruit raw, with a pinch of salt or in salads, even with curd. 2. Coconut water {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most naturally refreshing drinks in the world, coconut water is rich in electrolytes, potassium, and sodium. While kidney patients need to be cautious about their intake, it is a health booster for the average to healthy individual.

“It helps maintain body fluid balance better than all packed sports drinks, ideal for mid-morning or post-sweating,” explained Luke. “Add a pinch of rock salt and a little squeeze of lemon, and it's one of the most fantastic drinks you can ever have.”

3. Watermelon

The summer season is incomplete without indulging in these juicy red and green fruits. Watermelons have a high water content of 90 percent and contain lycopene, which supports skin health in the heat. “It's naturally cooling plus refreshing,” shared Luke. “It's a great snack, and you can have a little bit after heavy meals as well.”

4. Curd

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Curd or yoghurt supports gut health while helping us beat the summer heat. It is rich in probiotics and adds a cooling effect to traditional diets, shared Luke. One can have it plain, or as buttermilk or in any other form, shared the lifestyle coach.

5. Mint

Mint has many beneficial properties, which make it a powerful addition to the summer diet, shared Luke. It contains menthol, which gives a natural cooling sensation, helps with digestion, and reduces heat-related discomfort. Mints can be an ingredient in chutneys or drinks such as infused water or iced tea.

In addition to the five foods, Luke also highlighted the benefit of storing water in an earthen clay pot (matka), which keeps it naturally cool and slightly more alkaline than normal.

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“These foods work because they increase hydration, restore electrolytes, and support digestion, which reduces internal heat. It's not just a temporary cooling. It's actually a regulation within the body, and that's what our biology needs,” he stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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