Linking sleep and brain health: Neurologist explains what chronic late nights can do to memory, mood and concentration

Late nights are easy to normalise. Work runs late, screens keep us awake, and sleep becomes something we fit around everything else.

But sleep is not idle time, pointed out neurologist Dr Luv Bansal in an interaction with HT Lifestyle. It is when the brain processes information, regulates emotions and carries out important maintenance work.

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How sleep deprivation affects concentration

According to Dr Bansal, the effects of repeatedly sleeping late can show up first in concentration.

“When the brain does not get enough sleep, attention becomes harder to sustain, reactions can slow, and short-term memory can suffer,” he stated. “Routine tasks may require more effort, while switching between tasks and making decisions can become harder.”

Memory also depends on healthy sleep

During sleep, the brain processes and consolidates information gathered during the day, explained the neurologist, adding that this is important for learning and recall.

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{{^usCountry}} “When sleep is shortened or repeatedly interrupted, that process can be disrupted, making it harder to retain new information or retrieve it efficiently the next day,” noted Dr Bansal. How does less sleep affect the mood? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When sleep is shortened or repeatedly interrupted, that process can be disrupted, making it harder to retain new information or retrieve it efficiently the next day,” noted Dr Bansal. How does less sleep affect the mood? {{/usCountry}}

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In the words of Dr Bansal, “Insufficient sleep causes increased emotional reactions and makes people less competent in coping with daily stressors. The signs of such poor sleep include irritability, low tolerance and difficulties with dealing with stress.”

The neurologist further warned that long-term chronic sleep deprivation can also be linked to long-term anxiety and depression.

Chronic late nights can affect mental health.

Other impacts of long-term sleep deprivation

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Dr Bansal noted that the relationship between sleep and brain longevity is quite complicated. Sleep and circadian rhythms play roles in various processes that preserve brain health, supporting cell regeneration and the disposal of metabolic waste.

“However, the impact of long-term sleep deprivation depends on the person and can be affected by the person’s age, lifestyle and any health problems,” stated the neurologist.

The main goal for most adults is to maintain a steady sleep pattern that allows sufficient time for the body to recover, he shared, noting that the American Academy of Sleep Medicine suggests that healthy adults should sleep for at least seven hours every night.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Luv Bansal is a senior consultant at the Department of Neurology at Yashoda Medicity. He has over 10 years of experience in diagnosing and managing complex neurological disorders.