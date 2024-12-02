Lizzo reveals secrets to dramatic weight loss: Switching from vegan diet to animal protein and more

Lizzo's dramatic weight loss transformation has become the talk of the internet, and her fans are wondering the secret that helped the singer make it possible. While trolls speculated that the Good As Hell singer took Ozempic like many other celebrities, she clapped back at them by wearing a hilarious Ozempic-inspired Halloween costume. Now, she has shared what she eats daily; you might want to check it out. Lizzo recently shared that she switched from a vegan diet to animal protein.

What Lizzo eats in a day

In a recent video titled ‘What I eat in a day as a former vegan’, Lizzo shared that she recently added protein to her diet after her trip to Japan. Throughout the video, Lizzo showed her daily diet, which includes protein-rich, low-carb meals. She begins her day with lemon water, followed by egg white cups with cauliflower hash browns and fruit, okra water, buffalo chicken lettuce wrap, homemade peach tea, and grilled chicken with asparagus and carrots.

Why Japan? The formerly vegan singer explained that her reintroduction to protein started in Japan after someone suggested that she try the Japanese diet as it is one of the healthiest diets in the world. She was in awe of how clean and delicious the country's food was, trying ‘fresh sushi and fluffy eggs’ and feeling amazed at how good her body felt the next day.

Ditching the vegan diet for animal-based protein led Lizzo on a journey to discover how animal protein affects her body. She explained, “After tests and research, I found that animal proteins helped me have more energy, lose weight, and helped with my mental fog. I do believe that the vegan diet is still the healthiest diet to have. I aspire one day to be a raw, alkaline vegan. Until then, this is the diet that’s helped me reach my goals and helped me feel good in my body,” she revealed.

In the end, Lizzo agreed that since veganism is a sensitive subject, some might feel offended by her choices. But at the end of the day, what matters is that she is honest and feels good about her body. “Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, white meat or fully carnivorous, I am not going to judge you. Do what's best for you and your life at that moment. All that matters is you are happy,” she added.

