Longevity doctor shares 5 foods that improve heart health: From blueberries to salmon

Diet plays an important role in protecting your heart health. The nutritional profile of the foods you eat every day supports or damages your heart health in more ways than one. Since prevention is always paramount, awareness regarding the kinds of foods that benefit you needs to be consistent. This way, your dietary choices can work in your favour. Otherwise, poor food choices, like eating high-fat foods or sugary beverages, build up over time and spike the risks of heart attacks.ALSO READ: Longevity doctor shares 5 biomarkers that silently elevate your risk of heart attacks: Inflammation, soft plaque, more

Blueberries help reduce the risk of heart-related ailments as it naturally lowers blood pressure. Know what the other foods are which help in reducing cardiovascular events. (Pexels)

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Dr Vassily Eliopoulos – a longevity expert with an MD from Cornell University and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Longevity Health, widely known as Dr Vass, shared in his recent Instagram post on April 12, about which foods he eats and why they help in safeguarding your heart's physiology, from arteries to inflammation levels. “I don't just prescribe this, I live it,” he remarked.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the five foods he listed, which he consumes every week: 1. Salmon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the five foods he listed, which he consumes every week: 1. Salmon {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The first suggestion is a fish. He mentioned that it has to be a ‘wild-caught salmon', which he consumes at least twice a week. “The highest source of natural EPA and DHA that lowers triglycerides, reduces vascular inflammation and protects arterial elasticity,” Dr Vass shared the benefits, suggesting how the nutritional content of salmon helps to keep your arteries healthy. 2. Extra virgin olive oil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first suggestion is a fish. He mentioned that it has to be a ‘wild-caught salmon', which he consumes at least twice a week. “The highest source of natural EPA and DHA that lowers triglycerides, reduces vascular inflammation and protects arterial elasticity,” Dr Vass shared the benefits, suggesting how the nutritional content of salmon helps to keep your arteries healthy. 2. Extra virgin olive oil {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This one, however, is advised to be consumed daily. You can use it for cooking your meals or for salad dressing. The longevity expert observed that it offers one of the ‘strongest’ cardiovascular protections among the rest. This oil is a staple in Mediterranean diets and is widely studied for its cardiovascular benefits. 3. Blueberries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This one, however, is advised to be consumed daily. You can use it for cooking your meals or for salad dressing. The longevity expert observed that it offers one of the ‘strongest’ cardiovascular protections among the rest. This oil is a staple in Mediterranean diets and is widely studied for its cardiovascular benefits. 3. Blueberries {{/usCountry}}

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They may look tiny, but they are absolute nutritional powerhouses. Their health benefits extend to heart health, too. Dr Vass highlighted that it contains certain components that improve high blood pressure, which in turn takes the stress off your heart too: “Anthocyanins in blueberries directly lower blood pressure, help to reduce LDL oxidation and improve endothelial function, the lining of your arteries."

4. Dark leafy greens

Dr Vass recommended eating dark leafy greens every day, emphasising that regular consumption aids in ‘natural blood pressure management.' And it is already known that high blood pressure is very closely connected to major heart problems, so controlling high blood pressure is a must. Why are leafy veggies so powerful, nutritionally? He reasoned, “Nitrates in spinach and arugula are converted into nitric oxide, which relaxes and dilates arteries.”

5. Eggs

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Lastly, eggs, which often evokes a mixed reaction as there was a debate on whether eggs increased cholesterol risks, but Dr Vass revealed that the fear has been debunked countless times. Instead, he brought attention to choline, which has many benefits, such as better brain health. He also called egg a ‘quality protein’ which ensures your metabolic health is stable, and consequently protects your arteries.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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