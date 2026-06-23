Longevity doctor shares 5 non-negotiable factors to maintain heart health: Muscle mass, VO2 max, and more

As the modern lifestyle gets increasingly sedentary, heart trouble is getting all the more common. According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, most people worry about heart attacks after symptoms start to appear.

A healthy heart needs a healthy lifestyle. (Pexel)

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These may include chest tightness, high blood pressure, and spikes in cholesterol levels. However, there are fundamental warning signs that many overlook. “Heart disease isn’t random,” noted Dr Vass. “It’s predictable. And in many cases, preventable.”

He went on to list five factors that one should be mindful of to maintain good heart health with age.

1. Muscle mass

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{{^usCountry}} Muscle mass signifies both metabolic health and cardiac protection. As per Dr Vass, more muscle mass is linked to: Lower insulin resistance

Better blood pressure control

Reduced arterial stiffness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Muscle mass signifies both metabolic health and cardiac protection. As per Dr Vass, more muscle mass is linked to: Lower insulin resistance

Better blood pressure control

Reduced arterial stiffness {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is important to remember that muscles are not just for show or strength, it is also a heart-protective organ. 2. VO2 Max {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is important to remember that muscles are not just for show or strength, it is also a heart-protective organ. 2. VO2 Max {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} VO2 Max is the maximum amount of oxygen that the body can utilise during intense exercise. The higher the VO2 Max value is for an individual, the greater the volume of oxygen that their body can use effectively to produce energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} VO2 Max is the maximum amount of oxygen that the body can utilise during intense exercise. The higher the VO2 Max value is for an individual, the greater the volume of oxygen that their body can use effectively to produce energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “VO2 Max is one of the strongest predictors of all-cause mortality,” noted Dr Vass. According to him, higher VO2 Max signifies: Better endurance

Healthier arteries

Longer healthspan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “VO2 Max is one of the strongest predictors of all-cause mortality,” noted Dr Vass. According to him, higher VO2 Max signifies: Better endurance

Healthier arteries

Longer healthspan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Walking, rucking, cycling, or performing other zone 2 cardio are all excellent ways of improving VO2 Max levels. However, one has to be consistent in their efforts, shared the physician. 3. Inflammation control {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Walking, rucking, cycling, or performing other zone 2 cardio are all excellent ways of improving VO2 Max levels. However, one has to be consistent in their efforts, shared the physician. 3. Inflammation control {{/usCountry}}

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Inflammation is the response of the immune system of the body to any injury, infection, or irritant. While it is a healthy defence mechanism, sometimes the immune system remains active even in the absence of any threat. The condition is known as chronic inflammation, and, as per Dr Vass, it is a silent heart-killer.

To keep chronic inflammation in check, he suggested tracking:

hs-CRP

Homocysteine

Insulin

“Lowering these means less plaque, more protection. You can't see it, but you can measure it,” noted the physician.

4. Sleep

Sleep is likely one of the most underrated activities that is vital for health. According to Dr Vass, poor sleep leads to:

High cortisol

High blood pressure

Insulin dysfunction

“Sleep is free and powerful,” noted Dr Vass. He suggested sleeping for seven to nine hours consistently every day, in a dark, cool room away from the phone.

5. Stress regulation

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Stress and heart health never go together. “Chronic stress leads to elevated cortisol, inflammation, and vascular strain,” noted Dr Vass. For resetting the nervous system, activities such as practising breathwork, walking, or spending time in nature are very beneficial.

“A calm nervous system protects your heart long-term,” noted Dr Vass.

“You cannot out-supplement these foundations. You cannot biohack your way around them. You build a younger cardiovascular system by strengthening the systems that protect it,” he observed. “Your heart isn’t asking for perfection. It’s asking for the basics, done well, every day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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