Looking for smoother skin? Find 7 top-rated glycolic acid toners to exfoliate and improve dull skin
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 10:15 am IST
Struggling with texture or dullness? These highly rated glycolic acid toners on Amazon india may provide gentle exfoliation, resulting in clearer, smoother-looking skin.
The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner, Brightening and Smoothing Daily Toner View Details
|
|
|
|
Minimalist 8% Glycolic Acid Toner For Glowing Skin | Multi-functional Exfoliating Toner With Bamboo Water for Body, Face, Underarms & Scalp | For Women & Men | 150 ml View Details
|
₹474
|
|
|
The True Therapy Retexturize 10% Glycolic Acid Toner, For Glowing Skin, Pore Tightening Toner For Men & Women, All Skin Types, Numbuzin Toner With Witch Hazel (200 Ml) View Details
|
₹383
|
|
|
Mario Badescu Glycolic Acid Toner 236ml for Dry and Combination Skin, Alcohol-Free Facial Toner for Aging Skin, Formulated with Exfoliating Glycolic Acid & Antioxidant Grapefruit Extract Suitable for Men & Women Daily Skin Care Routine View Details
|
₹1,800
|
|
|
Underated 8% Glycolic Acid Toner for Skin with 1% Salicylic Acid, 1% GDL & AHA BHA PHA Formula | For Women & Men | For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | Face & Body Exfoliating Toner | 200 g View Details
|
₹229
|
|
|
Plum Green Tea Face Toner For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin | With Glycolic Acid | Alcohol-Free | Fights Pimples | Tightens Pores | Controls Oil | Gently Exfoliates Dead Skin Cells | Women & Men | 200ml View Details
|
₹353
|
|
|
Dot & Key Watermelon SuperGlow Glycolic Face Pore Tightening Toner | for Glowing Skin | Alcohol Free, Toner for Uneven Skin Tone | For All Skin Types | 150 ml View Details
|
₹320
|
|
