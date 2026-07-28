Lunchbox recipe that's easy, quick, healthy and delicious: Why you should try chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s egg sandwich

If you are feeling confused about what to pack for your child’s school tiffin, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a practical solution. Shared in a July 27 video on his Instagram page, chef Sanjeev's quick egg sandwich recipe takes only minutes to throw together while delivering a protein-packed punch for the school day. Also read | 10-minute egg avocado khakhra chaat: Try this high-protein nutritionist-approved breakfast recipe to fuel your mornings

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here is chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s quick egg sandwich recipe:

Ingredients for two egg sandwiches

4 medium eggs, hard-boiled and peeled

4 bread slices

½ cup chopped mixed capsicums

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tsp mustard paste

2–3 tbsps chopped spring onion greens

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Butter (for spreading)

Potato chips (for serving)

Method

⦿ Prep the filling: grate the hard-boiled eggs into a large mixing bowl. Add the chopped capsicums, mayonnaise, mustard paste, spring onion greens, salt, and crushed black peppercorns. Mix until well combined.

⦿ Assemble: apply a light layer of butter on all bread slices. Spread a generous portion of the egg mixture evenly onto two slices, then top with the remaining bread slices.

⦿ Serve: slice the sandwiches into halves and pack them into the tiffin (or serve fresh) alongside potato chips.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Does this tiffin match up to kids' nutritional needs?

While a recipe like chef Sanjeev Kapoor's solves the morning rush-hour puzzle, parents often wonder how individual meals fit into a child’s long-term health. According to an April 2025 report published by the Mayo Clinic, pediatric nutrition is built on the same foundations as adult health.

The report explained: "Nutrition for kids is based on the same ideas as nutrition for adults. Everyone needs the same types of things, such as vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, protein and fat. These are called nutrients."

However, children's requirements shift as they grow. The report noted, “The best eating pattern for a child's growth and development considers the child's age, activity level and other characteristics.” Also read | Need a protein-rich breakfast option? Nutritionist shares high-protein, gut-healthy rajgira porridge recipe

Focusing on nutrient-dense foods

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To help children thrive without overconsuming empty calories, Mayo Clinic shared that the 'Dietary Guidelines for Americans' highlights nutrient-dense foods — ingredients rich in essentials with 'no or limited sugar, saturated fat, or salt added to it'.

Evaluating chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sandwich against the Mayo Clinic's primary food group recommendations shows how simple swaps can elevate a quick meal:

⦿ Protein: The Mayo Clinic advised parents to 'choose seafood, lean meat and poultry, eggs, beans, peas, soy products, and unsalted nuts and seeds'. Chef’s use of hard-boiled eggs provides a complete, high-quality protein source.

⦿ Vegetables: The guidelines highlighted the importance of serving a variety of colourful vegetables weekly. Adding mixed capsicums and spring onion greens introduces vital micronutrients and crunch directly into the sandwich core.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

⦿ Grains: The report recommended choosing whole grains such as 'whole-wheat bread or pasta, oatmeal, popcorn, quinoa, or brown or wild rice'. Swapping standard white bread for whole-wheat bread in this recipe can boost dietary fibre.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.