Maharashtra CM wife Amruta Fadnavis swaps car with cycle for 5-7 km commute to ‘save fuel, embrace healthier lifestyle’

In a move that has captured attention on social media, Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, announced on May 28 that she has transitioned to cycling for all her commutes within a 5–7 km radius. Also read | Amruta Fadnavis starts her day with turmeric and pepper water: Find out benefits of her powerful morning drink Amruta Fadnavis promotes cycling for short distances, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's call for fuel conservation. (Instagram/ Amruta Fadnavis)

She shared a video of herself cycling through the streets of Mumbai on Instagram, stating that her decision was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to the nation regarding fuel conservation and austerity.

'Small personal step towards saving petrol and diesel' She said, "Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s call for fuel conservation, I have started using a bicycle for all work within a 5-7 km radius from my home. It is a small personal step towards saving petrol and diesel, while also embracing a healthier lifestyle."

She further added that 'meaningful change often begins with simple, small choices', encouraging others to consider eco-friendly alternatives for short-distance travel.

The Prime Minister had recently ramped up calls for fuel-saving measures amid fluctuating global energy prices. Amruta’s public endorsement of this mission is an attempt to lead by example, particularly for urban commuters in congested cities like Mumbai.

This isn't the first time she has aligned her personal choices with the Prime Minister's directives. Earlier in May, she made headlines after sharing that she had decided to skip Cannes Film Festival 2026 in France — where she was invited to represent Maharashtra’s handloom heritage — citing the Prime Minister’s call for austerity and the avoidance of unnecessary international travel. Also read | PM Modi's appeal amid rising fuel costs, Middle East crisis makes Indians swap Europe for these travel destinations