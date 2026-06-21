Malaika Arora calls yoga a 'part of life' as she reflects on her wellness journey on International Yoga Day 2026

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora marked International Yoga Day by reflecting on her long-standing relationship with yoga and the positive impact it has had on her life. Taking to Instagram on June 21, Malaika shared a heartfelt note about how yoga evolved from a simple workout routine into a way of life. Alongside glimpses from her yoga practice, she opened up about the lessons the discipline continues to teach her. (Also read: Malaika Arora in her 50s shows how to get a ‘flatter belly’ with 5 effective kettlebell exercises: Watch )

Malaika Arora reflects on her yoga journey

Malaika Arora reflects on yoga's impact in her latest Instagram post.(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

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"Yoga has been a part of my life for years, not just as a workout, but as a way to reconnect, reset, and find balance. What started as a practice became a passion, and eventually a way of life. A journey of breath, balance, and showing up. Grateful for everything yoga continues to teach me, every single day. Happy Yoga Day, keep breathing, keep growing," she wrote.

Known for her commitment to fitness and wellness, Malaika has often advocated the benefits of yoga, encouraging her followers to embrace a healthier and more mindful lifestyle.

Malaika's yoga routine

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{{^usCountry}} Let’s take a look at all the asanas Malaika performed in the post and their benefits: Ustrasana (Camel Pose): This deep backbend helps open up the chest and shoulders, improves posture, strengthens the back muscles, and increases flexibility in the spine.

This deep backbend helps open up the chest and shoulders, improves posture, strengthens the back muscles, and increases flexibility in the spine. Halasana (Plow Pose): A calming inversion that stretches the spine and shoulders, aids digestion, reduces stress, and promotes relaxation by soothing the nervous system.

A calming inversion that stretches the spine and shoulders, aids digestion, reduces stress, and promotes relaxation by soothing the nervous system. Anjaneyasana (Low Lunge Pose): This powerful hip-opening pose strengthens the legs, stretches the hip flexors and thighs, improves balance, and enhances overall mobility.

This powerful hip-opening pose strengthens the legs, stretches the hip flexors and thighs, improves balance, and enhances overall mobility. Ardha Kapotasana (Half Pigeon Pose): Known for its deep hip stretch, this pose helps release tension in the lower body, improves flexibility, and can help ease lower-back discomfort.

Known for its deep hip stretch, this pose helps release tension in the lower body, improves flexibility, and can help ease lower-back discomfort. Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II Pose): A foundational standing pose that builds strength and stamina in the legs, improves stability, enhances focus, and boosts body awareness.

A foundational standing pose that builds strength and stamina in the legs, improves stability, enhances focus, and boosts body awareness. Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand): An advanced inversion that improves blood circulation, strengthens the core and shoulders, supports balance, and is often associated with increased mental clarity and relaxation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Let’s take a look at all the asanas Malaika performed in the post and their benefits: Ustrasana (Camel Pose): This deep backbend helps open up the chest and shoulders, improves posture, strengthens the back muscles, and increases flexibility in the spine.

This deep backbend helps open up the chest and shoulders, improves posture, strengthens the back muscles, and increases flexibility in the spine. Halasana (Plow Pose): A calming inversion that stretches the spine and shoulders, aids digestion, reduces stress, and promotes relaxation by soothing the nervous system.

A calming inversion that stretches the spine and shoulders, aids digestion, reduces stress, and promotes relaxation by soothing the nervous system. Anjaneyasana (Low Lunge Pose): This powerful hip-opening pose strengthens the legs, stretches the hip flexors and thighs, improves balance, and enhances overall mobility.

This powerful hip-opening pose strengthens the legs, stretches the hip flexors and thighs, improves balance, and enhances overall mobility. Ardha Kapotasana (Half Pigeon Pose): Known for its deep hip stretch, this pose helps release tension in the lower body, improves flexibility, and can help ease lower-back discomfort.

Known for its deep hip stretch, this pose helps release tension in the lower body, improves flexibility, and can help ease lower-back discomfort. Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II Pose): A foundational standing pose that builds strength and stamina in the legs, improves stability, enhances focus, and boosts body awareness.

A foundational standing pose that builds strength and stamina in the legs, improves stability, enhances focus, and boosts body awareness. Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand): An advanced inversion that improves blood circulation, strengthens the core and shoulders, supports balance, and is often associated with increased mental clarity and relaxation. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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