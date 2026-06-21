Malaika Arora calls yoga a 'part of life' as she reflects on her wellness journey on International Yoga Day 2026
Malaika Arora marked International Yoga Day with stunning asanas and a heartfelt note, calling yoga a lifelong journey of balance, breath and growth.
Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora marked International Yoga Day by reflecting on her long-standing relationship with yoga and the positive impact it has had on her life. Taking to Instagram on June 21, Malaika shared a heartfelt note about how yoga evolved from a simple workout routine into a way of life. Alongside glimpses from her yoga practice, she opened up about the lessons the discipline continues to teach her. (Also read: Malaika Arora in her 50s shows how to get a ‘flatter belly’ with 5 effective kettlebell exercises: Watch )
Malaika Arora reflects on her yoga journey
"Yoga has been a part of my life for years, not just as a workout, but as a way to reconnect, reset, and find balance. What started as a practice became a passion, and eventually a way of life. A journey of breath, balance, and showing up. Grateful for everything yoga continues to teach me, every single day. Happy Yoga Day, keep breathing, keep growing," she wrote.
Known for her commitment to fitness and wellness, Malaika has often advocated the benefits of yoga, encouraging her followers to embrace a healthier and more mindful lifestyle.
Malaika's yoga routine
Let’s take a look at all the asanas Malaika performed in the post and their benefits:
- Ustrasana (Camel Pose): This deep backbend helps open up the chest and shoulders, improves posture, strengthens the back muscles, and increases flexibility in the spine.
- Halasana (Plow Pose): A calming inversion that stretches the spine and shoulders, aids digestion, reduces stress, and promotes relaxation by soothing the nervous system.
- Anjaneyasana (Low Lunge Pose): This powerful hip-opening pose strengthens the legs, stretches the hip flexors and thighs, improves balance, and enhances overall mobility.
- Ardha Kapotasana (Half Pigeon Pose): Known for its deep hip stretch, this pose helps release tension in the lower body, improves flexibility, and can help ease lower-back discomfort.
- Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II Pose): A foundational standing pose that builds strength and stamina in the legs, improves stability, enhances focus, and boosts body awareness.
- Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand): An advanced inversion that improves blood circulation, strengthens the core and shoulders, supports balance, and is often associated with increased mental clarity and relaxation.
Let’s take a look at all the asanas Malaika performed in the post and their benefits:
- Ustrasana (Camel Pose): This deep backbend helps open up the chest and shoulders, improves posture, strengthens the back muscles, and increases flexibility in the spine.
- Halasana (Plow Pose): A calming inversion that stretches the spine and shoulders, aids digestion, reduces stress, and promotes relaxation by soothing the nervous system.
- Anjaneyasana (Low Lunge Pose): This powerful hip-opening pose strengthens the legs, stretches the hip flexors and thighs, improves balance, and enhances overall mobility.
- Ardha Kapotasana (Half Pigeon Pose): Known for its deep hip stretch, this pose helps release tension in the lower body, improves flexibility, and can help ease lower-back discomfort.
- Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II Pose): A foundational standing pose that builds strength and stamina in the legs, improves stability, enhances focus, and boosts body awareness.
- Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand): An advanced inversion that improves blood circulation, strengthens the core and shoulders, supports balance, and is often associated with increased mental clarity and relaxation.
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