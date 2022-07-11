Malaika Arora shares 1-minute yoga routine to ease stress and help you relax in new video. Check it out inside

If Monday blues are hitting you too hard today, filling your life with work-related stress and making it difficult for you to relax, we can totally relate. Amid this, we all need solutions to de-stress ourselves. While meditation, hitting the gym and practising yoga are some fool-proof techniques, you would agree that, in our busy schedules, we also need quick solutions. Well, Bollywood's OG fitness queen Malaika Arora is here to help you with the same. The star took to her Instagram page today to drop a video featuring '1-minute yoga to ease stress'. The simple yoga pose in her clip will be the daily life hack you need.

On Monday, as part of her Malaika's Move Of The Week series, Malaika Arora released the yoga video to help her followers de-stress in just one minute. Sharing the post, the 46-year-old star talked about how on Mondays, we stress ourselves by thinking about the week ahead of us. She wrote, "Yoga for the mind and body. If you are anything like me, I'm sure your Monday starts with thoughts about the week. You think about everything you have to achieve and the things you need to do to achieve them. This causes involuntarily stress." (Also Read: Malaika Arora in gorgeous sheer saree and strappy blouse proves why she is always the best-dressed star in the room)

To combat this problem, Malaika shared the Cat and Cow Pose, also known as Marjaryasana-Bitilasana. She wrote, "This pose, done at any time of the day can relax and ease stress thoroughly. Try it this week and let me know if you felt calmer."

Watch the video here:

For the uninitiated, Marjaryasana-Bitilasana or the Cat-Cow pose is a fusion of two stretches that gently stretch and warm up your spine. This breath-synchronized pose is beneficial for your body and mind.

Cat-Cow Pose or Marjaryasana-Bitilasana Benefits

Marjaryasana-Bitilasana or the Cat-Cow pose powers your brain and improves focus, coordination and mental stability. It also Improves posture and balance, strengthens the spine and neck, stretches the hips, abdomen and back, increases coordination, massages and stimulates organs in the belly, and creates emotional balance.

So, next time you are stressed, don't forget to give the Cat-Cow Pose or Marjaryasana-Bitilasana a try.