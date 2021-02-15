Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana
- Looking for an exercise that creates total body strength and coordination? Search no further as Malaika Arora lays down simple steps to nail Yoga’s Navasana or boat pose which helps achieve the same while also strengthening the core
Two months into the New Year 2021 and core strengthening exercises have already become a raging fitness trend with Malaika Arora tapping into the same. Setting a new workout challenge for fans, Malaika took fitness enthusiasts through steps and benefits of Yoga’s Navasana or boat pose which helps create total body strength and coordination while also strengthening the core.
As is her weekly routine, Malaika took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her intense workout routine this Monday. Donning a sky blue and white striped sports bra teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants, Malaika pulled back her hair into a top knot to keep her tresses off her face during the rigorous exercise session.
Lying on her back with her legs and hands lifted forward, Malaika nailed the boat pose effortlessly. “Namaste everyone! Hope you all had a great Valentine’s weekend with your loved ones. Let’s begin this week with a move that will help you connect with yourself (sic),” Malaika greeted in the caption.
She added, “Self-love starts when you decide to give your mind and body the care it deserves. So let's get moving with this week's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek - Navasana(Boat Pose)” sic.
Method:
Start by sitting on the mat with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Lift your feet. Keep your knees bent for now. Your upper body will naturally fall back but your back needs to be straight. Straighten your legs to a 45 degree angle. Your upper body should be as upright as possible such that it makes a V shape with the legs.
Straighten your arms roughly parallel to the floor. Do your best to balance on the sit bones. Focus on lifting your chest to support the balance. Hold the position for minimum five breaths. Release your legs while exhaling, then inhale and sit up.
Benefits:
Malaika shared, “This pose helps you improve confidence while building willpower, determination and self-control (sic).” Asserting on its effectiveness, the actor added, “It is very effective in strengthening the abdominal and core muscles. It also works the deep hip flexors and helps improve balance (sic).”
The star cautioned that while performing this exercise, one should not push themselves and can always take support initially. This will help you nail the pose eventually, Malaika encouraged.
