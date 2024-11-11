Male infertility: Simple lifestyle changes men can make for healthier sperm

Men's health and fertility experts insist that male fertility is intricately linked to lifestyle choices where small changes can have a profound impact. Hence, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial for male reproductive health. Experts reveal how men can optimise their reproductive health(Photo by Pexels)

Are your lifestyle choices killing your sperm?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr KU Kunjimoideen, Regional Medical Director at Birla Fertility and IVF | ARMC IVF​, shared, “Amongst the male partners facing issues with fertility, a common trend we’ve observed is obesity caused due to sedentary lifestyle and lack of good sleep. Smoking, alcohol abuse and chronic stress are known to significantly lower sperm count, motility and morphology, directly reducing fertility potential. Diets high in processed foods and dietary patterns further contribute to oxidative stress, damaging sperm DNA.”

He suggested, “Men can improve their reproductive health by adopting regular exercise, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and antioxidants and by avoiding environmental toxins such as pesticides and heavy metals. They need to have regular check ups to prevent or for early treatments to prevent conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Reducing exposure to heat (from laptops or saunas) and cutting down on smoking and alcohol can also optimise sperm quality, enhancing fertility outcomes.”

Small lifestyle tweaks to double your fertility potential:

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Sutopa Banerjee, Director and Unit Head - Deptt Of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis Hospital and Director - Complete Care for Women at Advanced Obs-Gyn and Fertility Clinic in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, recommended, “A balanced diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and antioxidants like vitamins C and E supports good sperm production. Men should avoid smoking, alcohol and substance abuse, as these can damage sperm count, motility, and testosterone levels.”

She cautioned, “Regular, moderate exercise is beneficial but excessive physical activity or heat exposure can harm sperm production. Stress management, safe sexual practices, and avoiding environmental toxins are also important for fertility. Consulting a physician about medications is essential for those looking to optimize their reproductive health.”

