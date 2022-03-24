Mango season is here. Nutritionist reveals the right time and way to eat the fruit

The right combination of delicious and nutritious, mangoes are called king of fruits not without a reason. High in essential vitamins A and C, recent studies suggest that the fruit can be beneficial for people with diabetes considering they have phytochemicals that may suppress fat cells. Mango also promotes good digestion and relieves constipation. (Also read: 10 benefits of mangoes)

Eating mango the right way, in right quantity and at the right time in summers can help boost your overall health. If you have diabetes or worrying about weight gain due to eating mangoes, nutritionist Avantii Deshpaande has some tips for you. Deshpaande suggests useful tips to make the most of mangoes this summer.

"Mango king of fruits is nutrient rich. It is high in beta-carotene which is source of vit A .. energy dense and high in phytonutrients," she writes in her recent Instagram post.

Best time to eat mangoes

While many of us tend to treat mango as dessert, it should not be combined with your meals ideally. Deshpaande suggests that the juicy and delicious fruit can be enjoyed in between the meals as a snack.

"You can eat mango as a snack at 11 am or at 4 pm independently as fruit," she writes.

Never eat mangoes at this time

The gut health expert and nutritionist Avanti Deshpaande dissuades her followers to consume mango at late night as it's quite dangerous for your blood sugar levels. "Avoid having mango in late night after dinners because that's how the insulin spike will happen," she says.

How to enjoy aamras during summer

Aamras is one of the most popular mango preparations. It is made with pulp of mango and cardamom powder and a bit of saffron and sugar is added to it. People also add a little ghee to it and enjoy it with pooris or rotis. Deshpaande however suggests one can have aamras during the day as a snack.

"If you want to enjoy amras, avoid having it immediately after meals because that acts as a dessert but you can easily have it as a snack sometime in the day," the nutritionist says. "Add half-a-teaspoon of ghee to your amras and then your insulin spike or blood sugar level will not rise as much," she adds.

Ways to eat mangoes during summers as per nutritionist Avantii Deshpaande:

* As a whole fruit as a mid-meal snack

* During breakfast - as a fruit, yogurt parfait, smoothies

* Add 1/2 tsp of ghee in amras to reduce the glycaemic index

* As a fruit in salads or make interesting dressing with mango

