Maryland doctor reveals 5 everyday habits that silently harm the pancreas: Frequent snacking, alcohol use, and more

The pancreas is a vital gland in the upper abdomen that performs both exocrine and endocrine functions in the body. The pancreatic enzymes help in the breakdown of fat, protein and carbohydrates during digestion, while the pancreatic hormones help maintain blood sugar levels.

Sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods are not good for pancreatic health. (Pexel)

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As such, the importance of keeping the pancreas healthy cannot be overstated. However, certain long-term habits increase metabolic and inflammatory stress on the organ and can lead to serious harm over time. Taking to Instagram on May 10, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, pointed out five such habits, which are listed below.

1. Sugary drinks and frequent snacking

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{{^usCountry}} Both sugary drinks and frequent snacking habits harm the pancreas by putting an excess load on the organ. The first results in blood sugar levels shooting up very fast, and the second sustains it throughout the day, making continuous insulin production necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both sugary drinks and frequent snacking habits harm the pancreas by putting an excess load on the organ. The first results in blood sugar levels shooting up very fast, and the second sustains it throughout the day, making continuous insulin production necessary. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Dr Sood’s words, “Sugary drinks rapidly raise blood glucose because they lack fibre, protein, and fat to slow absorption. This forces pancreatic beta cells to release more insulin. Frequent refined snacking can sustain higher insulin demand, especially in insulin-resistant states, increasing long-term beta-cell workload.” 2. Ultra-processed, high-fat meals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Dr Sood’s words, “Sugary drinks rapidly raise blood glucose because they lack fibre, protein, and fat to slow absorption. This forces pancreatic beta cells to release more insulin. Frequent refined snacking can sustain higher insulin demand, especially in insulin-resistant states, increasing long-term beta-cell workload.” 2. Ultra-processed, high-fat meals {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ultra-processed foods have been linked with multiple metabolic disorders, which in turn affect pancreatic function. As Dr Sood explained, “Ultra-processed foods are linked to obesity, insulin resistance, and inflammatory signalling. High-fat meals also require increased pancreatic enzyme secretion for digestion.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ultra-processed foods have been linked with multiple metabolic disorders, which in turn affect pancreatic function. As Dr Sood explained, “Ultra-processed foods are linked to obesity, insulin resistance, and inflammatory signalling. High-fat meals also require increased pancreatic enzyme secretion for digestion.” {{/usCountry}}

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The doctor shared that the issue is not related to a single meal, but rather “chronic patterns that promote visceral fat and metabolic dysfunction over time.”

3. Regular alcohol use

Regular consumption of alcohol has been linked to multiple health risks, including those of the pancreas. “Alcohol is a major risk factor for acute and chronic pancreatitis,” noted Dr Sood. “It increases oxidative stress, alters pancreatic secretions, and can promote duct obstruction and inflammation. Over time, chronic pancreatitis may impair both digestive enzyme and insulin production.”

4. Smoking

The ill effects of smoking are not limited to the respiratory system. The act has been strongly linked with chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. According to Dr Sethi, “Tobacco-related carcinogens contribute to DNA damage, oxidative stress, and inflammatory signalling. Risk rises with cumulative exposure and decreases after smoking cessation.”

5. Excess belly fat

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The dangerous belly fat is visceral fat, which is found in the space between organs. “Visceral fat releases inflammatory cytokines and free fatty acids that worsen insulin resistance. As resistance increases, the pancreas must produce more insulin to maintain glucose control, contributing to beta-cell stress and dysfunction over time,” explained Dr Sood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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