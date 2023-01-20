Measles outbreak: Foods to eat and avoid while recovering from the disease

Cases of measles in India continue to rise and as per World Health Organisation as of November, India had recorded 12,773 cases of the infection which is caused by paramyxovirus and leads to rash and flu-like symptoms. According to United Nations, measles cases have grown by 79% in the first few months of 2022 and this may be due to the limited vaccination during Covid pandemic. The first dose of measles vaccine is given to children when they are 9–12 months old and a second dose is administered at 15–18 months. Between 2019 and 2021, only 56% of children received the recommended two doses of the measles vaccine by the time they were 3 years old, according to the India’s National Family Health Survey. (Also read: Measles: Warning signs your child is developing serious complications)

Measles is an acute viral respiratory illness and a child or adult suffering from it can develop high fever, malaise, cough, coryza, and conjunctivitis followed by rash. The rash usually appears about 14 days after a person is exposed and then spreads from the head to the trunk to the lower extremities. Patients are considered to be contagious from 4 days before to 4 days after the rash appears.

The symptoms of measles can be highly uncomfortable especially for infants and toddlers and it is important to manage the rash well by keeping them clean. It is also important to hydrate oneself and drink plenty of water. Eating nutritious food and avoiding junk can help in quick recovery.

"There is an increased need for energy and protein in children or adults suffering from measles and during recovery also. Because fever increases the demand for energy and skin tissues repair requires adequate protein. It is advised to take enough carbohydrates, foods like glucose water, fruit juices, kanji, ragi malt, barley, sagoo water, soup, custard are essential. These are easily digested, absorbed and assimilated and would help the body to meet the increased energy demands," says Guru Prasad Das, Senior Dietician, CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar.

Include immunity boosters in your measles diet

Dr Vrushali Bichkar, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune says it's important to include immunity boosters, hydrating foods and nutrients that help fight infections.

"Measles is a contagious respiratory infection and leads to rash and flu-like symptoms. One should eat oranges, lemons, strawberries, and papaya which are loaded with vitamin C and help to boost immunity and manage the rash. Don’t forget to include vitamin A in the diet by opting for eggs, broccoli, spinach, and even dark green leafy vegetables. Garlic should be added in sabzi, curry, or soups as it can help to fight viral infections such as measles. Drinking coconut water can help you to eliminate toxins from the body. Remember, dehydration is commonly seen during measles. So, try to have buttermilk and water from time to time and maintain the electrolyte balance," says Dr Bichkar.

Emphasis of liquid foods

Guru Prasad Das says liquid foods must be preferred as for some patients swallowing solid food could be difficult.

"Most situations demand liquid food in the acute stage because the patient may not be able to swallow solid food, the reason might be sore throat, rashes, mouth ulcers inside the mouth. Enough liquid foods would prevent dehydration. Including buttermilk, curd and milk if well tolerated, can take care of the protein needs," says Das.

Transition from liquid to semi-solid foods during measles

Das says one can switch to solid foods only gradually while fighting with measles depending on the improvement in condition.

"During the course of illness and after gradual toleration to liquid food, soft or semi-solid food can be initiated. Few of these food items can be khichdi, curd rice, porridges, jellies and puddings. As the condition improves further, the patient can be kept on regular solid foods after the illness. Soft upma, idli, oats, and bread can be a few to mention for breakfast. Soft rice or chapati with dal and Santula (mixed veg curry) or Dalma (chickpea dal cooked with vegetables and raw papaya) can be a good option during lunch and dinner. Never forget to add plenty of liquid foods along with regular menus to ensure adequate re-hydration. Adding curd can be a source of beneficial bacteria for maintaining gut health," says Das.

Foods to avoid during measles

"It will be imperative for you to avoid processed, junk, oily, canned, and sugary foods. Say No to samosa, vada, namkeens, cake, biscuits, pizza, pasta, Chinese, French fries, jam, jelly, colas, sodas, and frozen foods that aggravate rashes. One can also drink turmeric milk as turmeric is known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help to manage rashes. It is better to eat khichdi that is easy to digest and one will surely feel better. It is better to stay away from caffeine as it can further deteriorate one’s health," says Dr Bichkar.

"On few occasions, the blood albumin levels might fall to a considerably lower level. Adding eggs to regular food during and after illness would be beneficial. Never forget to include citrus foods like oranges, amla, guava for Vitamin C. Add lots of green leafy, carrots, pumpkins as they would provide plenty of Vitamin A. It not only boosts up the immunity but also helps to regain the natural skin cells and tissues. It utmost important to provide a soothing food that can be well digested, hence avoid greasy foods, carbonated drinks. It is always to eat food prepared hygienically at home," says Das.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON